Kamala Harris Addresses Biden Family’s Dealings In Ukraine

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris recently spoke to reporters about Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, and their role in the Ukraine scandal. Biden is currently under fire for allowing Hunter to serve on the for-profit natural gas company Burisma while he was vice president of the United States. In the midst of the Ukraine scandal, Donald Trump and his allies are attempting to shift focus on the Ukraine dealings of the Bidens and are suggesting that Biden intervened in the country’s legal system to help his son.

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris was recently asked about her thoughts on the situation — the conversation is available on Twitter — and if she, as president, would allow the son or daughter of the Vice President to serve on the board of an oil company outside of the country.

“Probably not, but I think that the problem that we’ve got again with this issue is that it’s a distraction from the fact that — look, as far as I’m concerned, leave Joe Biden alone. Just leave him alone. On this issue of what this president has done that has been about corrupting America’s democracy, being in cahoots with a foreign leader to yet again try to manipulate the election of the president of the United States.”

When pressed if she believed it was bad judgment on Biden’s part, Harris dodged the question and suggested again that the story is a distraction from Trump’s alleged crimes.

Both Andrew Yang and Elizabeth Warren were also asked if they would allow a direct family member of a vice president or president to sit on the board of a foreign company. Yang said that he would not and admitted that such a situation definitely “has a bad look to it,” suggesting that Biden made a mistake in letting Hunter work for Burisma. Warren also said she would not allow the situation before backtracking and saying that she isn’t sure.

“I mean, I’d have to go back and look at the details on the plan,” she said, referring to her anti-corruption plan.

Harris is currently fifth place in the polls with 4.7 percent average support, ahead of Yang and behind Pete Buttigieg. She has hit 3 percent or higher in four DNC-approved polls, which means she is qualified for the November debate. The former attorney general had 15.2 percent support at her peak but has experienced a significant decline since the second debate, when Tulsi Gabbard attacked her record as a prosecutor.