Joe Biden’s Campaign Urges TV Networks To Keep Rudy Giuliani Off The Air

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign reportedly sent a letter to all the major TV networks on Sunday asking them to stop giving airtime to Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. According to the letter, which was penned by top Biden aides Anita Dunn and Kate Bedingfield, Giuliani is spreading lies and conspiracy theories about Biden and his son Hunter’s work in Ukraine, The Daily Beast reports.

“We are writing today with grave concern that you continue to book Rudy Giuliani on your air to spread false, debunked conspiracy theories on behalf of Donald Trump,” the letter reads. “While you often fact check his statements in real-time during your discussions, that is no longer enough. By giving him your air time, you are allowing him to introduce increasingly unhinged, unfounded and desperate lies into the national conversation.”

The letter calls Giuliani a Trump “surrogate” that is willing to lie to push a narrative that benefits him and Trump.

According to Giuliani, the Biden letter is an example of “left-wing censorship.”

“Everything I say is supported by such as today, affidavits and statements,” he said in a text message to The Daily Beast. “They are the ones who have covered up pay for play for at least 5 years.”

NEW: Team BIDEN just sent letter to every major TV news network, calling for RUDY to be kept off the airwaves. “He will knowingly and willingly lie,” letter says. pic.twitter.com/7oGQ4b3f4X — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) September 29, 2019

Giuliani has been Trump’s foremost defender following the revelation of a phone call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. During the call, Trump appeared to pressure Zelensky to dig up dirt on Biden and suggested that Ukraine⁠ — not Russia⁠ — interfered in the 2016 presidential election by hacking Democratic National Committee (DNC) servers. Although there is no evidence supporting the theory, Giuliani and Trump’s camp continues to push it, and Russia appears to have jumped on the bandwagon as well.

Giuliani’s continued spreading of the controversial conspiracy theory has alarmed many. During an appearance on ABC News’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos, former Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert said that he was disturbed at Giuliani’s decision to keep pushing the debunked theory.

According to Bossert, Trump has been unable to detach himself from the accusations of collusion with Russia brought forward during Robert Mueller’s investigation. Although the investigation concluded there was no collusion between Trump and Russia, Bossert believes Trump continues to fixate on the accusations in the investigation and believes if he continues to do so, it will be the end of him.

Trump continues to deny wrongdoing regarding his controversial call with Zelensky, suggesting it’s another witch hunt designed to bring down his presidency.