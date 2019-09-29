Sean Hannity Says Democrats Are ‘Driven By A blind, Unyielding, Psychotic Rage For President Trump’

Fox News host Sean Hannity opened his show on Friday night by accusing the Democratic Party of waging a war against the American people, Mediaite reports.

Hannity began his monologue by opining that Democrats are “driven by a blind, unyielding, psychotic rage for President Trump.”

Echoing remarks made by President Donald Trump earlier this week during a private event, Hannity described Democratic politicians as “sick,” suggesting that their decision to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump is, in fact, an attack on ordinary Americans.

“Democrats and their collaborators in the mob will do anything to smear, slander, besmirch President Trump and anybody that likes the president. That means they’re really attacking you, we, the American people.”

“Let’s be clear and very clear about one thing — Donald Trump is not going to be removed from office,” Hannity reassured his audience, blasting top Democrats Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, and Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee Maxine Waters.

“This is beyond a political stunt. This is a psychosis,” Hannity said, arguing that the Democratic Party launched an impeachment inquiry because it is still unable to deal with losing the 2016 presidential election.

If the Democrats keep going after Trump, Hannity predicted, they will lose the 2020 presidential election as well.

The popular conservative host concluded his monologue by reasserting that the Democratic Party is not just attacking Trump, but also waging a war on “the smelly Walmart people like me.”

According to Hannity, the Democratic Party is waging a war on all Trump supporters, on religious Americans, gun owners, and conservatives, because it wants to “undo” the 2016 presidential election.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, House Democrats lead by Nancy Pelosi began a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump because of his allegedly inappropriate contacts with the Ukrainian government.

According to a whisthleblower, Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Hunter Biden, former Vice President Joe Biden’s son.

A transcript of the Trump-Zelensky conversation released earlier this week suggests, according to top Democrats, that Trump had indeed attempted to pressure Zelensky by threatening to withhold military aid unless Ukrainian prosecutors take aim at the Bidens.

Both the president and his Republican allies have vehemently denied the accusations, arguing that Trump did not commit an impeachable offense because he did not explicitly threaten to cut military aid.

The public does not seem to agree with the GOP, according to a new YouGov poll, which suggests that a third of Republican is now — along with the majority of Democrats — in favor of impeachment.