Donald Trump Angrily Attacks Democrats In New Twitter Video, Calls Impeachment ‘Greatest Scam’ In U.S. History

In a video posted to his Twitter page on Saturday, President Donald Trump furiously attacked the Democratic Party, Raw Story reports.

“What’s going on now is the single greatest scam in the history of American politics,” he began, proceeding to allege that Democrats have embarked on an effort to take away Americans’ healthcare, confiscate weapons, remove conservative judges from courts, and gerrymander.

“The Democrats want to take away your guns, they want to take away your health care, they want to take away your vote, they want to take away your freedom, they want to take away your judges, they want to take away everything.”

As Raw Story notes, the president appeared irritated and angry, but he did not defend his actions or even address his allegedly inappropriate contacts with Ukraine.

As Rolling Stone reported, prior to posting the brief video monologue, Trump attacked Democratic “savages” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her progressive allies, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler.

Some commentators, including Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, accused the president of racism and anti-Semitism, pointing out that the lawmakers he had singled out in his tweets are all either Jews, or people of color.

Prior to attacking Nadler, Schiff, and others, Trump posted three all caps messages, all within a minute of each other.

The commander-in-chief followed up the video post with a series of similarly furious comments. In two follow-up Twitter messages, he touted what he claims are his administration’s accomplishments, before pivoting to defending himself against Democratic accusations of inappropriate contacts with Ukraine.

According to Trump, the “new and very good Ukraine President” told the media gathered at the United Nations summit press conference that “HE WAS NOT PRESSURED BY ME IN ANY WAY, SHAPE, OR FORM.”

They are trying to stop ME, because I am fighting for YOU! pic.twitter.com/xiw4jtjkNl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2019

On Tuesday, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives launched a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump.

The decision came following Trump’s allegedly inappropriate contacts with Ukraine’s newly-elected President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to a whistleblower complaint, and as the transcript of the Trump-Zelensky phone call appears to suggest, the president pressured his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

Both Trump and his GOP allies claim that the president has done nothing wrong, because he did not explicitly threaten Ukraine to withhold military aid unless prosecutors investigate the son of his political rival.

Public opinion is shifting in Democrats’ favor, according to a new YouGov poll, which shows that nearly a third of Republican voters is now in favor of impeachment, along with the vast majority of Democrats.