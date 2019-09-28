Olivia Jade Remains Silent On Social Media As She Turns 20-Years-Old

Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade turned 20-years-old, but it's probably not the birthday bash she hoped for.

Olivia Jade Giannulli is the oldest of Full House star Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli’s two daughters. On Saturday, the young influencer and YouTube star turned 20-years-old. Because of her mother’s stardom, Olivia has very much grown up in the public eye. Her status helped her land major brand deals with makeup and beauty brands that she endorsed through her YouTube channel. Unfortunately, everything changed for the young star when her famous parents became caught up in the ongoing college admissions scandal, which law enforcement has dubbed operation varsity blues, according to Hollywood Life.

Olivia is typically quite active online and boasts over 1 million followers on her Instagram page as well as nearly 2 million YouTube subscribers. However, she hasn’t posted a single video since the news first broke about the cheating scandal and has remained radio silent on all of her social media profiles except for Instagram. She’s posted two photos on Instagram since the scandal occurred, the first being a sweet throwback photo of her and her mother, as a tribute for Loughlin’s birthday. In August, she posted what seemed to be a comeback photo in which she flipped off the camera with two middle fingers. The angry post was meant to be directed at all the media outlets that have slammed her and her family in wake of the news. However, she later deleted it after likely encouragement from her lawyer.

Olivia’s sister, Isabella Giannulli, has been much more active online, posting on a regular basis on Instagram but limiting comments and using the monitoring feature on the app to filter out negative comments.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Loughlin and her husband have been accused of paying $500,000 in bribery funds to get their daughters into the University of Southern California. They also allegedly presented their daughters as crew recruits despite the fact that neither girl is known to have participated in the sport.

Loading...

Legal experts say it will be a challenge for Loughlin to avoid conviction in this case. They compared her case to that of actress Felicity Huffman, who was recently sentenced to 14 days in prison because of the scandal.