Snoop Dogg Posts Powerful Message Following The Heartbreaking Death Of His Newborn Grandson

The legendary rapper turns to his faith amid a family tragedy.

Snoop Dogg is mourning the devastating loss of his grandson, Kai Love. The legendary rapper’s son, Corde Broadus, shared the tragic news of the death of his newborn son on Instagram.

Baby Kai died at 10 days old while in the neonatal intensive care unit at the hospital, The Inquisitr shared. The cause of death for Snoop’s fifth grandchild has not been revealed.

After news of Kai’s death made headlines, Snoop took to Instagram to post a powerful message. The 47-year-old rapper uploaded a short video that featured text messages as previously posted by the Instagram handle @TrustGodBro. The message of faith reposted by the “Young, Wild & Free”‘ rapper makes it clear that he has been trying to make sense of the tragedy his family is now trying to comprehend.

“If you’re facing something you don’t understand: Choose to trust God. Remember all he has done for you. His ways are higher than ours. He is always good.”

The messages are capped off with a heart emoji response.

Many fans commented on Snoop’s poignant post to offer the rapper and his family their sincere condolences.

“Prayers going out to uncle snoop,” wrote one fan.

“Sorry for your loss big dogg,” stated another.

“Love you unc! Prayers going up. Stay strong,” added a third fan.

“Much love Snoop my condolences to you and your family,” a fourth fan commented.

Snoop’s post was shared after his wife, Shante Broadus, posted a video as she sang in honor of her late grandchild.

Snoop Dogg’s message of faith is not a total surprise, although the circumstances are heartbreaking. The star previously revealed that he is a born again Christian. Fans know that the rapper released a 32-track gospel album, Bible of Love, last year, although it has received mixed reviews from some eyebrow-raising Christians.

In an interview last year with The Chicago Sun-Times, Snoop, whose birth name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., said that his faith “has always been there,” even in his wilder days as a young rapper.

“There wasn’t like a moment that changed me. It’s just that in the early years, the focus wasn’t there,” the “Gin and Juice” rapper said.

Of his first foray into gospel, Snoop explained he wanted to make a record that would make his mother proud.

“I was seeing so many schools being shot up, innocent kids killed by violence, and I was thinking about my grandmother, who never got a chance to hear my music because it was never clean enough. I wanted to make a record my mother, while she’s still here, could be proud of.”

Snoop Dogg has not released an official statement on the death of his beloved grandson Kai, but he is clearly leaning on his faith during this difficult time.