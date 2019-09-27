Shamari DeVoe Will Not Be Featured On ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 12, Find Out If She Was Fired

Was she fired?

Shamari DeVoe addressed her sudden exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Thursday after the dramatic trailer for the series’ 12th season was released.

After the sneak peek at the new episodes featured no sign of the singer who had been featured in a full-time role on the show’s 11th season, DeVoe took to her Twitter page. She shared a statement with her fans and followers after being questioned about a potential firing.

“I was not ‘fired’, sweet face,” she wrote to a curious fan. “I chose not to return due to personal reasons.”

DeVoe also included the quote, “The sun sets and rises when it’s ready…,” in her post.

In addition, DeVoe reacted to the official cast photo for The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12.

“Puuuuuuuuuuussssssh all the way through!” she tweeted in response to the image.

Following DeVoe’s exit from the full-time cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the show consists of storylines from Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss, Nene Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, and Eva Marcille. As fans will recall, Moore lost her peach ahead of Season 11 after she failed to include Bravo TV in her June 2017 wedding to Marc Daly and she refused to allow him to appear alongside her on the Bravo TV reality show.

Now, as the show moves forward without DeVoe, the focus will shift once again to the personal life of Moore, who recently announced she and Daly were divorcing after only a little more than two years of marriage, and less than a year after the birth of their baby girl, Brooklyn Daly.

Although Moore is known for being dramatic, The Inquisitr recently confirmed that she actually split from Daly in a very rational manner. As an insider explained to Hollywood Life, her decision to divorce Daly wasn’t made in a hasty manner and instead came after what was seemed like months of marital turmoil.

As for why DeVoe decided to end her run on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, a potential demotion may have prompted her to leave the show.

In April, a source told Radar Online that DeVoe had been offered a role as a “friend” on Season 12 after previously making $250,000 for her full-time role on Season 11.

“Shamari was told that she would make about $800 a day appearing a few times on the show,” the source told Radar Online at the time.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 premieres on Bravo TV on Sunday, November 3 at 8 p.m.