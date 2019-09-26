Rudy Giuliani Vigorously Defends Actions In Ukraine Scandal, Saying ‘When This Is Over, I Will Be The Hero’

Rudy Giuliani is offering a vigorous defense of his actions in the fast-growing Ukraine scandal, saying on Thursday that he has done nothing wrong and believes that “when this is over, I will be the hero.”

Giuliani, who serves as Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and has been one of the most vocal surrogates to defend Trump against allegations that he had colluded with Russia in the 2016 presidential election, reportedly played a key role in Trump’s alleged actions to pressure Ukraine into digging up dirt on Joe Biden’s son. Giuliani is alleged to have worked closely with Ukrainian officials on behalf of Trump in an effort to get the country to investigate the business dealings of Hunter Biden.

As The Hill noted, Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a July 25 phone call to coordinate with Giuliani and Attorney General William Barr on an investigation of Hunter Biden. Giuliani then met with Ukrainian officials in Spain the following month as a direct follow-up to the phone call, a whistleblower complaint claims.

“The President’s personal lawyer, Mr. Rudolph Giuliani, is a central figure in this effort,” read the complaint, which was released in redacted form on Thursday.

But Giuliani himself pushed back against these allegations. In a phone interview with The Atlantic, Giuliani reportedly launched into a rant against the Biden family, Hillary Clinton, the Clinton Foundation, Barack Obama, and what he referred to as the “deep state.” Amid reports that even members of Trump’s inner circle are upset at Giuliani’s actions, the former New York mayor shot back.

“They’re a bunch of cowards,” Giuliani reportedly replied. “I didn’t do anything wrong. The president knows they’re a bunch of cowards.”

Donald Trump now faces an official impeachment inquiry, which was quickly launched by Democrats in Congress after reports that the Trump administration was illegally withholding the whistleblower’s complaint. Rudy Giuliani could face his own trouble for the scandal. As The Inquisitr noted, legal experts believe that Giuliani could be implicated in a criminal conspiracy related to his actions on behalf of Trump.

Rep. @AOC: "The President of the United States in this transcript and has admitted himself to have brought Rudy Giuliani into the conversation with the president of Ukraine. And that, in and of itself… is a violation of our sworn duties and our oath to the Constitution." pic.twitter.com/oY9BzPYW7N — The Hill (@thehill) September 26, 2019

Loading...

Giuliani went on to say that he was not acting as a lawyer when meeting with Ukrainian officials, but rather as someone who has “devoted most of his life to straightening out government.” He added that when the investigation has a chance to play out, he will be seen as the hero.

“Anything I did should be praised,” Giuliani said.