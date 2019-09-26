Full Whistleblower Complaint Against Donald Trump Details ‘Urgent Concern’ About Call With Ukrainian President

'I am reporting an urgent concern...' the whistleblower said.

An unclassified version of the full whistleblower complaint against Donald Trump, alleging that he asked Ukraininan President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, has been released, and you can read it here.

Before getting into the meat of the complaint’s contents, a point of order bears noting: the document is “unclassified,” which means, according to the National Archives and Records Administration, that it never contained classified information. “Declassified” means that it contained classified information, but that authorities have deemed it OK to reveal.

The complaint is addressed to both Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, and is dated August 12.

In the document, the unidentified whistleblower states that he or she has an “urgent concern,” and then goes on to lay out the details of their concerns. The whistleblower says that they received this information from “more than half a dozen” other officials, but that they themself did not witness any of the activities that they allege. The whistleblower also claims that their colleagues’ statements are credible because they’re consistent with each other.

So, what do they allege?

First, the whistleblower claims that on July 25, Trump spoke to Zelensky, although the letter’s writer says they’re not aware of who made the call, be it Trump or Zelensky. The writer then says that the two men exchanged pleasantries, and then Trump began using the call “to advance his personal interests.”

Specifically, the whistleblower alleges that Trump urged the Ukrainian president, among other things, to investigate Joe Biden and Hunter Biden; to assist in finding evidence that allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election originated in Ukraine; and to meet with Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and Attorney General William Barr.

Second, the writer alleges that, following the phone call, “senior White House officials” tried to “lock down” the phone call; that is, to remove evidence of the phone call, such as transcripts. This, says the writer, was evidence that Trump and his team understood the gravity of what had transpired.

Third, the whistleblower speaks of other concerns that he or she has about events that took place in the wake of the phone call. For example, the writer alleges that on August 2, Giuliani traveled to Madrid to meet with Zelensky’s adviser in order to follow up on the phone call; and that two of Zelensky’s men had planned to travel to Washington in mid-August.

The whistleblower then goes on to detail a list of events that purportedly happened before the July 25 phone call. Those events include a variety of allegations about Giuliani that the whistleblower calls “a circumvention of national security decision making processes.”

Finally, the document contains appendices, much of which is classified and has been redacted.

This is a developing story. More information about the whistleblower’s allegations, and the effects they’ll have in Washington, will be published as it becomes available.