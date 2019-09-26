Charlie Sheen Reveals Why He Backed Out Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 28 At The Last Minute

The actor had been partnered with Cheryl Burke before he stepped away from the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

Charlie Sheen cut a deal with Dancing With the Stars, but in the end, he decided not to cut a rug on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

The former Two and a Half Men star confirmed to Us Weekly that he was set to compete on the 28th season of Dancing with the Stars and would have been partnered with two-time mirrorball champion Cheryl Burke. But shortly before the premiere of the show, the 54-year-old actor backed out of the reality TV competition.

“I was very flattered by ABC and their offer, but at the end of the day, I have two left feet and I just can’t dance,” Sheen told Us.

Sheen’s publicist, Jeff Ballard, said the Dancing With the Stars casting was tied into a deal for a series pilot with ABC.

“ABC made a very generous offer … it was contingent upon his participation on Dancing With the Stars,” he said.

It would have been surprising to see Sheen on reality TV, and especially on Dancing With the Stars. Sheen has yet to make a cameo on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, despite the fact that his ex-wife, Denise Richards, is a star on the Bravo reality show and their teen daughters, Sam and Lola, appear on it.

Sheen previously told Extra fans shouldn’t expect to see him on RHOBH.

“I don’t appear on shows I don’t watch,” he said.

Suffice it to say, he probably doesn’t watch Dancing With the Stars either.

With Sheen out, Burke was ultimately partnered with controversial former NFL star Ray Lewis for the show’s Season 28 cast.

Just ahead of the season premiere, the pro dancer, who won the mirrorball trophy in back to back seasons in 2006 with celebrity partners Drew Lachey and Emmitt Smith, told Us Weekly her celebrity partner was the type of guy she prefers to be teamed up with.

“I guess you could say from his job, from his occupation … he understands and he gets it. So I always prefer these types of people, let’s put it that way,” the pro said of her mystery man, whom we now know is Lewis.

Burke also teased that her partner was “not based in Los Angeles” and that he is a “hard worker who is “full of personality.”

In addition to Lachey and Smith, Burke’s long list of past partners includes Ian Ziering, Wayne Newton, Cristián de la Fuente, Maurice Greene, Gilles Marini, Tom DeLay, Chad Ochocinco, Rick Fox, Chris Jericho, Rob Kardashian, William Levy, D.L. Hughley, Jack Osbourne, Drew Carey, Antonio Sabàto Jr., Ryan Lochte, Terrell Owens, and Juan Pablo Di Pace.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.