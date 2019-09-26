‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5’: Fans Want To Know How Virginia Knew About Sherry

Virginia claims that one of her engineers met up with Dwight's wife recently in 'Fear the Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 15, titled “Channel 5,” of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Virginia, billed as the latest antagonist in Fear the Walking Dead, continues to maintain that her group, the Settlers, are there to help people. However, thanks to Dwight’s involvement with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in AMC’s companion series, The Walking Dead, he is hesitant to join Virginia’s group after his experience with Negan’s Saviors, who also claimed to help people. This added with some accounts from escapees from her group and the fact that she killed Logan (Matt Frewer) once he became a hindrance to her, it seems likely that Virginia is not all she claims to be.

However, with the recent announcement by Virginia that she has news of Dwight’s wife, Sherry (Christine Evangelista), this may all change in the Season 5 finale of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead.

In the latest episode of Fear the Walking Dead, newcomer, Virginia (Colby Minifie) told Dwight (Austin Amelio) that she had news of his wife, Sherry. As Screen Rant points out, Virginia claims that one of her engineers recently met Sherry, thus confirming that she was still alive.

This came as a surprise to viewers as it was believed that Virginia did not actually know the identity of Sherry since Dwight had never used her name around Virginia. However, there are a few ways in which Virginia may have come to know of Sherry’s name in Fear the Walking Dead.

Gene Page / AMC

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, many fans are wondering if there is a connection between Virginia’s group and Jadis’ (Pollyanna McIntosh) helicopter group in The Walking Dead. Considering Dwight originally appeared in The Walking Dead, the potential is there that intel is passing between the groups and Sherry’s name may have come up that way. While Virginia has squashed suggestions her group is linked to the other helicopter group featured in Fear the Walking Dead, there is also the potential that she was lying regarding this information.

It is also possible that Virginia’s group has been spying on Dwight’s group and has overheard Dwight talking about Sherry. This way, Virginia would know Sherry’s name and could make sure that everyone kept an eye out for her.

Finally, Sherry’s meeting with Virginia’s engineer could have been a coincidental meeting. Perhaps the engineer struck up a conversation with Sherry and she mentioned Dwight. If the engineer passed this information on to Virginia, she would have immediately made the connection.

Viewers will have to tune into the Season 5 finale of Fear the Walking Dead to find out if it is revealed how Virginia knew Sherry’s name and whether Dwight will join her group as a result of this.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 16, titled “End of the Line,” on September 30.