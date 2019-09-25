Jinger Duggar Is Ready To Explore More Of L.A. With Felicity In New Instagram Photo

Jinger Duggar and her daughter Felicity recently posed for a cute photo with Jeremy Vuolo's mom.

Jinger Duggar might be a paparazzi magnet these days, but having her every move documented by cameras isn’t stopping the Counting On star from exploring more of her new hometown.

It’s only been a few months since Jinger Duggar, her pastor husband Jeremy Vuolo, and the couple’s daughter Felicity moved to Los Angeles, so the family still has plenty of the City of Angels left to explore. In fact, there’s so much to see and do that Jinger is now turning to fans for advice on where to visit.

On Wednesday, Jinger took to Instagram to reveal that her husband’s parents, Charles and Diana Vuolo, are currently in town visiting. Her family update was accompanied by a photo of Jinger and 1-year-old Felicity posing outside with Jeremy’s mom.

In the snapshot, Jinger Duggar has her hair curled and parted to the side. She went blond when she moved to California, but her ombré locks are currently a much cooler, darker shade than the golden color that she initially tested out. The highlights, which are almost gray, give her new hair color a little dimension, with the ends also in the same light shade.

Jinger has traded her short shorts for a conservative dark blue dress featuring a white floral print. The breezy garment’s skirt almost reaches her knees, and it has a high neckline that’s keeping her collarbone covered up. The sleeves on the dress are loose and nearly elbow-length. Instead of dressing her look up with a pair of heels, the Duggar daughter is rocking a pair of comfy sneakers.

Felicity is also wearing a blue patterned dress, but hers is a brighter shade of the color, and it features a much smaller print. The tot’s stylish grandmother is wearing a pair of black tapered dress pants with a long-sleeved tunic featuring a busy white and red pattern.

In the photo’s caption, Jinger asked her followers to recommend “awesome spots in LA” that she and Jeremy can check out with his parents. Unfortunately for the Counting On star, she’s now spoiled for choice; her comments section was flooded with lists of fun options. They included Disneyland, Topanga Canyon, Little Tokyo, The Ronald Reagan Library, and the La Brea Tar Pits.

Jinger responded to a few suggestions, including the pumpkin patch at Underwood Farms.

“That sounds so amazing! LOVE anything related to Fall!” Jinger wrote.

Another follower suggested Porto’s Bakery, but judging from Jinger’s reply, she’s already been there.

“So good!” she wrote.

Jinger also thanked a fan for suggesting the Monterey Bay Aquarium, even though it’s a few hours drive from Los Angeles. One of her followers also recommended the Pink Wall, but Jinger and Felicity have already visited that picture-perfect location.

Jinger hasn’t revealed where she and Jeremy plan on taking his parents yet, but there’s a good chance that the social media-savvy couple will eventually share snapshots or videos from their L.A. adventures with their adoring fans.