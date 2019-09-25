‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Spoilers: The Egg’s Identity Is Being Highly Debated

The Masked Singer Season 2 debuts tonight, and fans can’t wait to see even more clues about this seasons’ contestants, including the mysterious Egg character, who has fans coming up with some wild guesses about their identity online.

Warning: Possible spoilers below!

According to Newsweek, the Egg’s first clues revealed mention the first and last vowels of the alphabet, with are A and U, the symbol for gold. This has left fans believing the star under the costume could be a gold medal winning athlete or a singer with a gold record.

However, others believe it could be the person’s initials, or even a clue about their home country, possibly Australia.

Another hint referenced falling off a stage, which could mean that it’s a star who has taken a famous tumble off the stage in the past.

Ranker reports that some memorable stage falls in recent years have come from Madonna, Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Joe Jonas, Lil Wayne, and Axl Rose.

Current guesses include BTS rapper JHope, also known as Hobi, Iggy Azalea, and Matthew Perry. However, fans over on the show’s official YouTube account have some other ideas, which include Kevin Bacon, Weird Al, Johnny Weir, Gordon Ramsey, and even former Glee star Chris Colfer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans have been sharing their guesses for the other characters as well, with names like Molly Ringwald, Wendy Williams, Adrienne Bailon, and Demi Lovato being mentioned as the Flamingo.

Stars like Omarosa, Jared Leto, Dennis Rodman, and RuPaul are all being considered for the Leopard, while people think the Skeleton could be Bobby Bones, John Stamos, Ashton Kutcher, or even Stephen King.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Renner, James Marsen, Chris Pratt, and Hugh Jackman have all been guessed to be the Fox character, while the Eagle is stumping fans with its rocker look. Bret Michaels, Billy Ray Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Alice Cooper, and others have been speculated to be behind the giant bird mask.

However, the Ice Cream has less guessing options, with the majority of fans believing it could be Neil Patrick Harris or Freddie Highmore. The Flower has been pegged as Mayim Bialik, while Thingamajig is widely thought to be comedian Wayne Brady.

The show is revealing that the cast has a combined 22 Broadway musicals, 22 gold records, 20 platinum records, 31 Billboard singles, 10 Grammys, 10 Lifetime Achievement Awards, three Walk of Fame stars, 15 marriages, and eight divorces between them, leaving the guessing game even more complicated than last year.

Meanwhile, fan can see more of The Masked Singer Wednesday nights on Fox.