Rudy Giuliani Might Have Confessed To A Criminal Conspiracy, Says Bradley P. Moss

During an interview with Fox & Friends Wednesday morning, Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Guiliani spoke about the controversial transcript of the phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Although the transcript has since been released — it shows Trump pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to work with Guiliani and Attorney General William Barr to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter — the interview took place earlier in the morning before it was released.

According to Giuliani, he was aware of the content’s of the transcript before the public.

“When you read the transcript, there is no mention of $250 million,” he said, referencing the military aid for Ukraine that Trump reportedly withheld shortly before the call took place.

Fox host Brian Kilmeade repeatedly asked Giuliani had read the transcript multiple times. Giuliani ignored his questions until finally claiming the transcript was read to him. When pressed if Trump spoke about Biden during the call, Giuliani was evasive and suggested that Zelensky may have brought up Biden.

Not long after the segment aired, national security lawyer Bradley P. Moss tweeted his thoughts.

“Rudy is either lying, is confessing to a criminal conspiracy to receive classified information without authorization, or is admitting the president let his personal defense lawyer be read the transcript before anyone else.”

Day off from Biden. Focus on Iran. Tomorrow we will resume with the videotapes and video documentary evidence, establishing very serious suspected criminality in Ukraine. Then we’ll move on to China, which is sadly and tragically, worse. pic.twitter.com/KO3954TrEk — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 24, 2019

The controversial July 25 phone call reveals that Trump asked Zelensky for two favors: one, for Zelensky to find a Democratic National Committee (DNC) computer server that is reportedly missing and Trump believes to be in Ukraine hands; and two, to investigate Biden. Trump specifically asked Zelensky to contact Giuliani and Barr to assist in the investigation and called his personal attorney “a very respected man.”

According to ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl, the transcript as “even more damning than anticipated”

“The president is explicitly asking for help here. Look at the words he is using. The White House will say there is no threat, there is no quid pro quo,” he said, per Raw Story.

Karl added that he believes the “damning” transcript will have more political implications than expected.

“I think this will be more explosive than anticipated… This looks damning.”

The Ukraine scandal has ignited formal impeachment proceedings against Trump. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that Trump must be held accountable for his behaviors and said he has “seriously violated” the Constitution. The move comes after criticism from some Democrats for Pelosi’s purported failure to act against Trump’s behavior.