Joe Biden Only Mentioned In One Conversation In Transcript Of Donald Trump’s Ukraine Phone Call

The release of the Ukraine phone call transcript comes in the wake of a number of Democrats calling for the president's impeachment.

On Wednesday, as promised by President Donald Trump the day prior, the White House released a copy of the transcript of a phone call that took place between the president and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25.

An anonymous whistleblower alleged that the president made an inappropriate request of the foreign leader as it related to a corruption probe into a company which former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, had ties to.

According to CNBC, Trump mentioned Biden’s name in one conversation during the roughly 30-minute phone conversation, which ended up a five-page transcript. A memorandum on the transcript page claims it’s “not a verbatim transcript.”

The mention came in a quick request by the president for Zelensky to take a look at what exactly happened in the corruption probe, which took place in 2016 when Biden was still in the White House as vice president.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that, so whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great,” Trump said.

“Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution, so if you can look into it, It sounds horrible to me,” he added.

Aside from that, there was no further references to Biden or his son, Hunter, in the transcript of the phone call, as currently reported.

Top Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, ramped up calls for impeachment on Tuesday as news surrounding the Ukraine phone call scandal intensified. Until Tuesday, Pelosi was firmly against beginning any formal impeachment processes.

“The actions of the Trump presidency revealed the dishonorable fact of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security and betrayal of integrity of our elections,” Pelosi said on Tuesday, a day before the transcript was publicly released.

Biden also made a public announcement about the growing controversy on Tuesday but stopped short of directly calling for Trump’s impeachment. However, he did use strong language pointing in that direction, implying it could happen if the president doesn’t comply with congressional requests.

Loading...

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

“If the president does not comply with such a request of the Congress, if he continues to obstruct Congress, and flaunt the law, Donald Trump will leave Congress, in my view, no choice but to initiate impeachment,” Biden said, according to USA Today.

Trump remained firm in his defense of the innocence of the phone call leading up to the release of the transcript, even flipping the script and attempting to redirect any foul play onto Biden, his primary competition for the 2020 presidential election.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump tweeted on Sunday that the “real story” was Biden’s attempt to quash the corruption probe into the Ukrainian company with which his son was involved, though no evidence has been presented to prove that Biden was acting on his son’s behalf in the 2016 matter.