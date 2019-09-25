‘The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan Hopes The Show Bows Out On A High

Jeffrey Dean Morgan also believes that 'The Walking Dead' has another three good seasons left.

One of the stars of AMC’s The Walking Dead, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, recently revealed that he would like the hit zombie apocalypse series to bow out while they are on top of the rating game.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The Walking Dead has been a juggernaut series for AMC. Over the course of nine seasons, ratings have been consistently much higher than many of their other series. However, even though numbers are still up, ratings are beginning to drop. There are varied reasons that likely contribute to this including the loss of main characters, storyline problems, writing issues, and viewer fatigue.

While AMC continues to maintain that they plan for The Walking Dead and its spinoff series and movies to continue for some time yet, Jeffrey Dean Morgan would like to see the series bow out on a high, according to an interview he recently did with Variety.

“You don’t want to run it into the ground,” Morgan said.

“Me personally, I’d say let’s go out on top. Let’s go out still being the number one show in the world. Whether or not that happens, I don’t know.”

Gene Page / AMC

Even though Morgan, who plays Negan in The Walking Dead, thinks the series should finish on a high, he still believes that there is plenty of good content to use from the comic books on which AMC’s TV series is based.

“I think if we just stuck with the comic book, we’ve still got another three years. We do deviate a lot, but I think there’s probably a good three years of material there.”

Season 9 of The Walking Dead introduced the Whisperers, a group of people that like to hide among the walkers by dressing up in their skins and copying their movements. Season 10 will further explore the conflict between the Whisperers and the communities.

In addition to the Whisperers storyline, the comic book series also saw the introduction of the Commonwealth which is yet to be explored fully in the TV series. However, some fans believe that Anne/Jadis’ (Pollyanna McIntosh) and Georgie’s (Jayne Atkinson) groups are a part of this organization.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the upcoming season of The Walking Dead will also see the main character, Michonne (Danai Gurira), leave the hit series. It is unknown yet whether this character will die or if she will bow out in the same manner that Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) did when he was rescued from certain death by Anne. Viewers will just have to tune into Season 10 to find out more.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.