Elizabeth Warren Rockets Ahead Of Joe Biden In Another Early-Voting State Poll

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren received good news on Tuesday after a new poll showed the 2020 presidential candidate pulling ahead of her primary competition. This was the second poll in recent days that points to signs of a popularity surge in important, early-voting states.

According to Politico, the Monmouth University poll has Warren in the top position at 27 percent. Former vice president Joe Biden, who has held on to a commanding lead in most of the polls since announcing his intentions to run in 2020, found himself falling behind Warren at 25 percent.

Other candidates in the top five include Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who sits at 12 percent in the new poll, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg who came in at 10 percent, and California Sen. Kamala Harris, who grabbed the fifth spot with 3 percent.

Though the 2 percent difference between Warren and Biden falls within the poll’s 4.9 percent margin of error, it marks yet another instance of the Massachusetts senator topping the former vice president. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Warren scored big with likely Democratic Iowa caucusgoers in a Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom poll on Saturday that showed her at the top of the heap with 22 percent. In the same poll, Biden registered 20 percent support, marking the first time Warren pulled ahead of Biden.

Warren’s increasingly strong presence in both New Hampshire and Iowa has painted the candidate as a fierce opponent for Biden in 2020. Scoring victories in those states when it counts can also lead to a momentum shift that could significantly change the landscape of the Democratic primary.

In a press release about the latest New Hampshire poll, the director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, Patrick Murray, said that Warren appears to be growing in strength as a candidate, which could have serious effects on Biden and her progressive rival Sanders.

“Warren continues to look stronger with every new poll,” Murray said.

“She seems to be picking up support across the spectrum, with gains coming at the expense of both Biden and Sanders.”

In the New Hampshire poll, Warren’s numbers appear to match up with her favorability numbers, which were also impressive. Warren was the best-liked candidate in the Monmouth University poll, with 74 percent favorability by Democratic voters. That number is 11 points higher than it was in the same poll in May, again pointing to the candidate’s surge, which pundits have at least partly attributed to her strong presidential debate performances.

In contrast, Biden has experienced a relatively steep drop in favorability dropping from a high of 80 percent in May to 66 percent in Tuesday’s poll. Sanders also fell in popularity, dropping 10 points from 73 percent to 63 percent.