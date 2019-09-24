‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sarah’s Ready To End Her Pregnancy, Julie Has A Dying Request

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, September 25 reveal that there will be plenty for fans to watch as the mid-week episode airs.

Soap Hub reports that Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) will make the preparations to end her pregnancy. As fans will remember, Sarah became pregnant with Eric Brady’s (Greg Vaughan) baby when the pair were in a relationship together.

However, the pregnancy is now a huge dilemma for Sarah as she and Eric are no longer together. Eric dumped Sarah to reconnect with the love of his life, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), after it was revealed that she was still alive.

Eric and Nicole are now officially back together, and Sarah doesn’t want to be the reason why they’re torn apart, and she’s decided to have an abortion.

However, things look like they are going to get a really wild when it comes to the pregnancy, as Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) has asked Dr. Rolf (William Utay) to take the unborn baby from Sarah’s body and implant it into her own body to ensure that she gets pregnant and can pass the baby off as Brady Black’s (Eric Martsolf) child in hopes of winning him back. The baby switch should prove to be a huge storyline going forward for fans.

Elsewhere in Salem, fans will watch as Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) makes plans for her passing. Julie is currently in the hospital with major damage to her heart, and no hope for a transplant due to her age.

On Wednesday, she’ll ask her close friend Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) for a request while on her deathbed. Julie will likely want Maggie to look after her husband, Doug (Bill Hayes), after she’s gone, as well as her other family members like Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), Ciara (Victoria Konefal), and grandson Eli Grant (Lamon Archey).

All the while, fans will see tons of drama unfold as Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) keeps up the search for his former wife, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), who has been kidnapped by Dr. Henry Shah.

Jen will try to gain Henry’s trust as he holds her hostage in hopes of finding a way to escape from the place where he’s holding her prisoner, but the disgruntled doc may be too smart for her tricks as she looks for a way out.

Fans can see all of the ups and downs of the people in Salem unfold by tuning into Days of Our Lives, which airs weekday afternoons on NBC.