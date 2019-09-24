Duchess Meghan Is Effortlessly Chic In Olive Green Dress During Heritage Day Celebration

Prince Harry is seen in the video looking equally as sharp in what looks to be a linen suit with a light blue button-down.

Duchess Meghan is once again leaving fans entranced with her stunning style. The American-turned-British-royal radiated effortless beauty in a video, posted to her and her husband’s official Instagram account just after 2 p.m. Tuesday. The video was offered in celebration of Heritage Day, a holiday in the African nation of South Africa, where both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were celebrating as part of the royal couple’s trip to the continent.

“In amongst the beautiful colour of the Bo Kaap houses, Shamielah Samsodian and her family also opened their doors to the Duke and Duchess, welcoming them into their home to share stories – and importantly – share their food,” the post read.

The post briefly details what it calls a rise in inter-community tensions in Cape Town, which it said has increased over the past several years. But the Instagram post said the festival, which took place in the Bo Kaap region of Cape Town, showed how events such as the festival, food, and tradition create unity in communities.

Duchess Meghan, formerly known as Meghan Markle, is seen in several clips of the posted video, wearing a dress in an olive green shade with a purple flower tucked into her her long brunette locks. She wore her hair in her famous middle part style and had a slight curl in her mostly-straight strands.

Her husband, the Duke of Sussex, can be seen in the video looking equally as sharp in what looks to be a linen suit with a light blue button-down underneath.

The duchess can be seen talking to people on the streets of Bo Kaap and was videoed accepting a beautiful bouquet of flowers, which she carries with her later in the Instagram video with her husband carrying a matching bouquet, seeming to indicate the royal couple was well-received by their South African hosts.

Fans of the royal couple were loving the video.

“That’s how we celebrate Heritage Day in SA,” one user commented.

“Looks fantastic I hope there will be a cookbook from this tour,” another user wrote.

Loading...

The video showed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sitting at a table full of what appeared to be elements of local cuisine, which Meghan and Harry likely tasted when the cameras weren’t rolling.

It’s been a busy past week for the Duchess of Sussex. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the duchess was turning heads in an Instagram posted by the official account for her and her husband, Prince Harry, where the former actress

That post over the weekend was posted in order to celebrate the duchess’ latest philanthropic efforts, which is called “The Smart Set” initiative, and exists as a partnership with Smart Works, a British charity that works to provide clothing for women who are seeking employment.

Per the previous report from The Inquisitr, the collaboration, which features a five-item capsule set developed in collaboration with four of the country’s low-cost fashion brands, was a success.