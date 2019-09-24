Meghan Markle Displays PDA With Prince Harry In Africa, Says He’s ‘The Best Dad’

Meghan Markle displayed some serious PDA with her husband Prince Harry during their trip to Africa, kissing her handsome hubby all while gushing to onlookers that he is “the best dad” to their infant son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Meghan and Harry attended a casual event on a beach with a group of surfers from Waves for Change at Monwabisi Beach in Cape Town, South Africa. The duchess looked fabulous in a denim jacket and white top with black pants and flats.

During the event, which dealt with mental health, a cause which both Harry and Meghan are passionate about, the couple met with surf coaches and mentors who help local children who are struggling. They then danced in a circle with some of the program’s participants, much to the delight of onlookers and reporters.

It was after showing off a few of her moves that one of the young people in attendance told Meghan her strength was dancing. However, Meghan said she felt her strength was parenting the couple’s young son Archie. It was then that she told onlookers that Prince Harry was a “great dad” and he, in turn, called her a “great mum.”

The couple, who have been in Africa since earlier this week, brought their son to the country as a part of his first royal tour, but Entertainment Tonight revealed that fans of the couple will not get to see too much of the little boy.

Katie Nicholl, a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight, revealed why the couple will likely have their son close by so he won’t miss any important moments, but he will be kept away from daily updates to the public.

“Archie is the youngest royal to make such a long-distance journey, he is only five months old,” Nicholl stated. “We are told the couple is hoping to involve him in the schedule at some point, but don’t expect to see too much of him on this tour. We are hoping to see Archie later on in the program. The couple is hoping that he will be present for some of the engagements.”

Meghan’s and Harry’s royal schedule of engagements during their tour of Africa will include a jam-packed 10 days, as stated in a post to the couple’s official Instagram, though they won’t be spending every day together. Prince Harry will head to Angola by himself to join Halo Trust in an effort to rid the world of landmines. He will also travel to Malawi to check in with the British Army’s partnership with African Parks.

Prince Harry will also put forth an exciting new initiative, a Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy three-country partnership, which he designed and consulted with the governments of Namibia, Botswana, and Angola to protect forest and wildlife corridors around the Okavango Delta.

For her part, Meghan will work with local organizations to promote women and girls’ health and education, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

The Duchess of Sussex also gave a speech saying: "You have welcomed us into this community, have been open and honest with us, both about the dangers women and children face, and about how you are addressing them."

Prince Harry and Meghan celebrated their first anniversary in May of this year. Their return to Africa brings them back to the country where they first fell in love, camping under the stars, out of the public eye on safari in 2017.