‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kate’s Heart May Be A Match For Julie, Kristen Requests Rolf’s Help

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, September 24 reveal that there will be some shocking events going down in Salem, and fans won’t want to miss a minute of the action.

Soap Hub reports that viewers will see that Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) will ask Dr. Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) to run tests on his mother, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). Kate is currently in a coma and on life support. Things are not looking good for the Salem citizen, but Lucas is keeping his options open.

Lucas wants to know if Kate’s heart may be a match for Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes), who is currently in the hospital dying due to the damage her heart suffered during a recent heart attack. If the organ is a match, it seems that Lucas may consider donating Kate’s organs and giving Julie his mother’s heart.

The decision won’t be an easy one for Lucas, who has a very close bond with his mother, but he’ll be willing to entertain the idea until he has all of the information.

Meanwhile, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will go back and forth about Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk), and the recent trouble she’s created for them as well as for Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan).

Meanwhile, fans will see Kristen enlist the help of her old pal, Dr. Rolf (William Utay), as she wants him to perform a very unusual procedure for her.

It appears that Kristen will ask Rolf to take Sarah’s unborn child and implant the baby into her own body. He did this once before with Theresa Donovan’s (Jen Lilley) son, Tate, and now it seems that Kristen will be recycling the scheme a second time in hopes of getting Brady back into her arms.

Loading...

Elsewhere in Salem, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) will seek out Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) for help when it comes to his sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley).

Jordan recently got released from a mental hospital, where she spent time after trying to kill Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and kidnapping Abigail Deveraux’s (Kate Mansi) baby girl, Charlotte. Now, Jordan is back in town and ready to be a mother to her son, David, which worries Ben.

Fans can see all of the latest Days of Our Lives drama unfold by tuning into the soap opera, which airs every weekday afternoon on NBC. Check local listings for time.