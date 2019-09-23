‘DWTS’ Spoilers & Speculation: Season 28 Odds Signal Likely Frontrunners Ahead Of Initial Elimination

Monday night brings Episode 2 of Dancing with the Stars Season 28. Spoilers tease that all 12 pairs will perform their second dances and at the end of the show, the first couple will be eliminated. The premiere gave viewers a taste of what to expect this fall and now the odds are shedding some insight into which DWTS celebrities may become major frontrunners.

TVLine has put together their take on the Season 28 Dancing with the Stars odds. According to their predictions, DWTS celebrities like Sean Spicer, Lamar Odom, Mary Wilson, and Ray Lewis may not be around for long. After the first week’s performances, those longshot odds are probably not a major surprise.

Christie Brinkley has been replaced by her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook due to an injury, and that makes her odds relatively unknown at the moment. Sailor is with a very popular pro, so that should help, and DWTS fans will surely be anxious to support Christie after her heartbreaking injury forced her out before the premiere.

Dancing with the Stars celebrities like The Office star Kate Flannery and comedian Kel Mitchell fall into the middle with this set of odds, with Dawson’s Creek heartthrob James Van Der Beek coming in slightly ahead of them. American Idol star Lauren Alaina and Queer Eye star Karamo Brown are predicted to do a bit better, perhaps well enough to make the finale.

At this early stage, the outlet is predicting that Ally Brooke will be a serious contender. In addition, they think that The Bachelorette Hannah Brown is the one to beat, giving her amazing 2-to-1 odds.

How do some of the Las Vegas oddsmakers see this Season 28 battle? According to the site Las Vegas Sports Betting, Spicer remains the least likely to win Dancing with the Stars in terms of odds at this point. They also believe that Wilson and Odom are unlikely to last long, with Flannery near the bottom of the group too.

At the top of the pack in the Vegas odds are Ally and James. They put Karamo just behind those frontrunners with Kel and Hannah just ahead of Ray and Lauren.

Chances are, the way Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars plays out this fall will land somewhere in the middle of these two sets of predictions. Based on the premiere, it seems virtually certain that James, Hannah, Lauren, and Ally will all be around for a while.

On the other hand, Lamar and Sean both landed at the bottom of the leaderboard after the premiere and they may struggle to keep their journey going for a while.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, fan voting is different in a number of ways this year. Those with the show have also teased that there are some surprises ahead and that the judges will have a bit more power. Will any of those surprises or changes impact who leads the pack and who heads home early?

Everybody will get their first taste of the Season 28 voting and elimination process Monday night and it’s shaping up to be a wild run this fall on Dancing with the Stars.