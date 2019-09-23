Gwen Stefani Wows In Double Plaid Outfit With Fishnet Tights & Cowboy Boots

Gwen Stefani is currently doing press for the 17th season of The Voice, and the first episode airs tonight, September 23, on NBC. Gwen will appear as a judge alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and her boyfriend, Blake Shelton.

The “4 In The Morning” hitmaker has been doing the rounds and has been killing it with her wardrobe choices, like always.

Her makeup artist, Gregory Arlt, shared numerous shots of her on his Instagram where she rocked an all-red plaid ensemble. The “Hollaback Girl” paired a shirt with a PVC skirt which had a similar pattern. She wore fishnet tights underneath and white cowboy boots, to give it that finishing touch. Gwen applied a red lip, which is a signature look on the fashion icon. She opted to keep her hair down and wore it wavy.

In the first image Arlt posted, Gwen smiled while she placed her hand on her hip. She showed off the details of the garment and made it appear effortless to look that incredible. The second is a closeup of the amazing makeup he had done.

Stefani, 49, is clearly glowing and can’t relate to aging.

The comments section quickly racked up comments from Gwen’s fans who can’t get enough of the look.

“Only Gwen can carry off wearing white, stiletto cowboy boots. #bada**,” one user wrote.

“She looks so stunning. That LIP!!” another shared.

“Wow. Love love love what you do for her. So pretty!!!” a third mentioned.

Earlier today, Gwen rocked an animal-print dress on The Today Show and posed with the hosts.

Aside from being a judge on The Voice, she is currently performing in her own Las Vegas residency, “Just A Girl,” at the Zappos Theater. She announced that she will be performing two more legs next year, which are set to be the final 16 shows, as The Inquisitr reported.

“Gwen Stefani, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment are donating $1 of every ticket purchased to ‘Gwen Stefani – Just A Girl’ at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino to Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, a Las Vegas-based nonprofit organization that provides medical treatment to children facing a number of life-threatening conditions,” Yahoo reports.

Gwen first rose to fame as the lead singer of No Doubt. The band enjoyed massive success in the 1990s and early 2000s, selling millions of records. According to RIAA, their 1995 album, Tragic Kingdom, has been certified diamond, selling over 10 million copies in the U.S. alone.

Since the band, she went solo and has released four studio albums to date – Love. Angel. Music. Baby.; The Sweet Escape; This Is What The Truth Feels Like; and You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

Gwen has proved numerous times that she can do it all, venturing into fashion, TV, and acting.

