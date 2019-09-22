Watch New Orleans Saints Vs. Seattle Seahawks Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, Huge Week 3 NFC Showdown

The New Orleans Saints will try to hand the Seattle Seahawks their first loss of the season, without injured quarterback Drew Brees.

The New Orleans Saints, a preseason favorite to reach the Super Bowl out of the NFC, will need to struggle through the next six weeks without 40-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, as The Inquisitr reported, who left the game in the first half of last week’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams with a thumb injury. Now, former Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Teddy Bridgewater will take over for Brees, at least on a game-by-game basis, when the Saints travel to Seattle to face the 2-0 Seahawks, in a game that will stream live from CenturyLink Field.

To find out how to watch a free live stream of the New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks NFC showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. PDT at 68,700-seat CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington, on Sunday, September 22, or 4:25 p.m. EDT, 3:25 p.m. CDT.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the Saints-Seahawks NFL Week 3 game kicks off at 9:25 p.m. British Summer Time on Sunday. Down under in Australia, the game gets underway at 6:25 a.m. on Monday, September 23, Eastern Australia Standard Time, or 4:25 a.m. Western. In Japan, kickoff will come at 5:25 a.m. Japan Time on Monday.

The New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks game will be available to livestream for free in most regions of the United States, but some areas will see different games. To find out where Saints-Seahawks will be available, consult the maps at 506Sports.com.

New Orleans Coach Sean Payton has not fully committed to handed Bridgewater the starter’s job, saying that competing backup Taysom Hill will be “sprinkled in” to Sunday’s game, according to CBS Sports. Hill joined the team as an undrafted free agent out of Brigham Young University in 2017. In addition to his backup quarterback responsibilities, Hill is also listed as a kick returner and receiver.

But without Brees, Payton is likely to rely more heavily on the team’s leading rusher Alvin Kamara, who has accumulated 142 yards over the first two games, according to USA Today.

Brees did not travel with the team to Seattle, after surgery on his hand earlier in the week. The star quarterback posted an update on his status, sort of, via Instagram.

With the New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 3 game offered as a CBS “late” broadcast, a live online stream will be available through the network’s CBS All Access subscription plan. The service features a one-week free trial, which allows fans to watch the Saints-Seahawks clash at no charge.

But there is another way to live stream the New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks game for free without a cable subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the live internet TV streaming packages, which carry local CBS channels, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or AT&T TV Now, formerly known as DirecTV Now. All three of those internet streaming services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all also offer seven-day free trial periods, so fans can catch the game streamed live at no charge.

To view the livestream outside of the areas shaded in pink on the 506 Sports map, fans must shell out the subscription fee for NFL Sunday Ticket Online, a service which also comes with a one-week free trial period.

Fans outside of the United States can watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks game stream live with NFL Game Pass, a service which requires an annual subscription fee, but also comes with a one-week free trial offer.