Kim Kardashian’s BFF Jonathan Cheban Says He’s Rooting For Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian’s best friend Jonathan Cheban is hoping that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson can work things out.

According to Cosmopolitan, the self-proclaimed Foodgod shared on his podcast, Foodgod OMFG! that he truly wants True Thompson’s parents to work their relationship out. Cheban stated that he enjoyed being around the couple when they were together and that he hopes they will get back together soon.

“I think him and Khloé are a really dope couple. I don’t know what went on in the middle. I’m cutting that part out of my head,” he said. “I know what happened, but I’m just saying I don’t want to talk about it. I don’t care. If that didn’t happen, I think that he and Khloé are a dope couple. The baby is cute. What I am saying is that like, as a person, not what he did, I like his vibe. I like hanging out with him. He’s just so funny, he knows everything, he’s on, I like the vibe, the fashion, the whole thing.”

The Inquisitr previously reported that Thompson has been accused of cheating on the Revenge Body host numerous times during their relationship, which began in 2016. Thompson was reportedly seen with another woman just weeks before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter in April 2018. More recently, Thompson allegedly had an affair with Jordyn Woods, who was best friends with Kardashian’s sister, Kylie Jenner. According to Woods’ remarks on Red Table Talk, Thompson kissed her as she was leaving a party at his LA home. Since then, Woods reportedly hasn’t talked to members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Although they have broken up, Kardashian has reportedly been open to co-parenting with the NBA star. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has publicly said that Thompson is a good father to their daughter and she doesn’t plan to end the relationship him and True have.

Loading...

In addition to the former couple being able to be cordial with each other, Thompson is also reportedly back in good graces with other members of the reality show family. Earlier this month, Thompson was spotted having dinner with Cheban, Kim Kardashian, La La Anthony and several of the KKW Beauty owner’s crew. Cheban confirmed on his podcast that, during the dinner, he wasn’t sure exactly what was going on or if Thompson was invited. He also shared that he enjoyed the Cleveland Cavaliers player’s company, and “could hang out with him and go to the mall with him,” in the future.