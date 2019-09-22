MTV’s ‘Ghosted’ Host, Travis Mills, Admits He’s Guilty Of Ghosting

MTV’s newest reality series, Ghosted: Love Gone Missing, focuses on reuniting desperate individuals with former lovers, best friends, or family members who’ve disappeared on them without explanation. The show is hosted by The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay and recording artist Travis Mills, who just revealed he’s guilty of ghosting women in his past, according to report from Insider.

During the show’s introduction, both Mills and Lindsay said they empathize with the people who’ve contacted them for help because they understand what it’s like to be ghosted by someone they cared about. However, Mills has never shared his own story about being a ghost.

“I’ve never ghosted someone that I’ve been in a relationship with or anything like that,” the artist prefaced before diving into the actual story.

Mills explained that he met a girl online when he was 18 years old, and the two stuck up a private conversation. The girl was living in Canada and asked Mills to marry her so she could stay in the United States. The musician said he thought it’d be a cool idea to fly to Las Vegas to help her out, but when he got there he realized he was being catfished. Mills said the girl looked nothing like her pictures so he offered an alternative commitment.

“I was like, yo, let’s just get tattoos instead,” he said. “And as soon as I got the tattoo, I left and two weeks later I covered it up and never talked to her again.”

The 30-year-old went on to say that despite being guilty of ghosting, his intentions were “never maliciously and never to the extent of a lot of these cases that you’re gonna see when you watch the show.”

Since its premiere, the series has faced quite a bit of backlash with many viewers accusing the network of promoting stalking, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

While the idea of a confrontation with someone who has been intentionally avoiding another person does sound like it could be potentially dangerous, Mills provided assurances that the network provides a secure space for the meetings to take place.

“We have security there, we have a therapist there, and there’s resources for the haunted and the ghost, if necessary.”

Mills also said he hopes the show will help people see how their actions can directly affect other people. The artist recommends having an open and honest conversation with the people in your life instead of avoiding issue for months or years.

Ghosted: Love Gone Missing airs on Tuesdays on MTV.