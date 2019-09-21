Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares Crazy Mullet Throwback Snap From College Football Days

Before Dwayne Johnson was an actor, he was a wrestler putting on a show in the ring as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Before his wrestling days, he used his athletic prowess and bulky physique as a football player. Johnson played football for the University of Miami in his younger years, and the actor thrilled his 157 million Instagram followers by sharing a throwback snap of his college days.

In the shot, Johnson stood with a man, a woman in high-waisted jeans, and a former football teammate who he named in the caption. The snap was taken when Johnson and the rest of his team were in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl all the way back in 1993. Johnson looked like a totally different guy in the picture. Though his trademark smile was there, and some of his bone structure looked the same, he still had hair in the shot. In fact, the actor joked in the caption and included a hashtag in reference to his hair style, “#IthinkIHaveAMullet.”

He rocked a baseball cap and black workout gear, and looked like a different version of himself. His teammate was likewise a bulky guy who rocked a Miami baseball cap, jeans and a white polo shirt as the group stood around together.

His followers loved the throwback snap and the glimpse into an earlier stage in his life, and the post received over 2.4 million likes within just one day.

One fan left an inspirational comment on the shot, sharing an opinion about not just the photograph but the whole situation Johnson described.

“That is such a phenomenal photo! I remember that game well and it was a heartbreaking loss, but it’s both the wins and losses that shapes and defines us.”

Another follower teased Johnson about his lack of ’90s style.

“Disappointed you aren’t sporting the acid wash jeans… good pic none the less!”

“So cool seeing where you used to be to where you are now,” another fan said.

Many of Johnson’s followers simply left a string of emoji in the comments section to convey their thoughts on the post.

The throwback was a bit of a departure from Johnson’s regular Instagram content. The fit actor typically shares either photos or videos of himself getting his sweat on at the gym.

Earlier this month, he delighted his fans by sharing a few sweet snaps of his surprise wedding to long-time girlfriend Lauren Hashian.

Fans will have to ensure they’re following the muscular actor on Instagram to guarantee that they don’t miss a single one of his updates.