‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Is Reportedly Focused On Her Baby Girl After Split From Husband Marc Daly

Kenya Moore is all about Brooklyn as she prepares for divorce.

Kenya Moore is focusing on being a mom after announcing her decision to divorce husband Marc Daly.

According to a September 20 report from Hollywood Life, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who was married to Daly for just over two years before confirming their split, is doing the best she can with her circumstances as she continues to be a doting mother to their daughter, Brooklyn.

As an insider explained, Moore throwing all of her energy into parenting and her career as she continues to film scenes for the upcoming 12th season of the Bravo TV reality series.

“She looks amazing and is focusing on herself and her baby right now. Kenya is still busy filming RHOA through October,” the insider shared.

On Sunday, the group of women is expected to embark on a cast trip and Moore is expected to be in attendance. As for her daughter, who she welcomed in November of last year following a complicated pregnancy, it is not yet known if the baby will be involved in the cast’s getaway.

Moore and Daly tied the knot with one another in St. Lucia in June 2017 and a short time later, it was confirmed that Moore would not be appearing in a full-time role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s 11th season. While Moore was seen in a cameo role on the show, it was reported that her producers had chosen to let her go her due to her secret wedding and failure to expose her marriage to the cameras.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Moore and Daly confirmed their divorce plans earlier this week after appearing together with their daughter on The Tamron Hall Show.

Loading...

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly,” Moore said in a statement to People. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

Daly also confirmed their split with a statement of his own in which he requested that people refrain from speculating or starting rumors regarding the reason behind the end of their marriage.

Moore and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.