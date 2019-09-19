NBA Rumors: GSW Could Acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo Via Sign-And-Trade Deal In 2021 Free Agency

In the past months, rumors continue to swirl around reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his future with the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks tried to address the rumors by publicly expressing their desire to offer Antetokounmpo a massive contract extension next summer. However, if Antetokounmpo decides not to sign an extension with the Bucks, he is expected to be the hottest commodity in the star-studded 2021 NBA free agency class.

The 2021 NBA free agency is still far away, but several NBA teams have already been rumored to have a strong interest in signing Giannis Antetokounmpo, including the Golden State Warriors. According to a previous The Inquisitr article, the Warriors have always been the “big threat” to go after Antetokounmpo when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2021. With the Warriors expected to have the third-biggest payroll in the 2021-22 NBA season, bringing Antetokounmpo to Golden State won’t be an easy task, but it’s not entirely impossible.

In his recent article, Sam Quinn of CBS Sports mentioned two possible ways regarding how the Warriors will be able to afford Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2021 NBA free agency. To acquire Antetokounmpo while keeping the “Splash Brothers” – Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson – on their roster, Quinn suggested that the Warriors could engage in a sign-and-deal with the Bucks.

“We will assume for the sake of ease that Milwaukee agrees to such an arrangement. That is no given, but if the Bucks are faced with losing their MVP for nothing, it is something they would consider. If they cooperate, this path would allow the Warriors to keep Thompson, as they would not be restrained by the cap in such an arrangement. So long as the trade is legal by the CBA’s guidelines, the Warriors could make it above the cap.”

In the suggested trade scenario by CBS Sports, the Warriors would be sending a trade package including D’Angelo Russell, Omari Spellman, and future draft picks to the Bucks in exchange for Giannis Antetokounmpo. The potential deal would not only be beneficial for the Warriors, but also for the Bucks, especially if Antetokounmpo is already determined to leave Milwaukee. Instead of losing Antetokounmpo as an unrestricted free agent without getting anything in return, the Bucks would be acquiring an All-Star caliber point guard in D’Angelo Russell who could be the centerpiece of the next title-contending team that they would try to build.

After acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo via a sign-and-trade deal, Quinn suggested that the Warriors may also consider moving Draymond Green in a separate deal to create a trade exception. This would allow them to surround Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson with a quality supporting cast that would help them continue their dynasty.