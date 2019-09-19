‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Wyatt’s Shocking Proposal Stuns Bride-To-Be

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will make a shocking decision that will have far-reaching consequences on this daytime drama. He will make at least one woman very happy when he rather unexpectedly pops the question.

Both Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) fancy themselves in love with Wyatt. While he was most recently with Flo, B&B fans know that he was with Sally for over a year before dumping her for his high school sweetheart.

When he found out that Flo was not who she pretended to be, Wyatt could not believe that the woman he thought was perfect was a deceiving baby-stealer. So, he went running back to the redhead and is currently trying to make things right with her. Although Sally has indicated that she wishes to get back together with Wyatt, she also wants to take things slow. Sally needs to heal after Wyatt left her for greener pastures.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Wyatt will open a gift from Flo in front of Sally, per The Inquisitr. It appears as if the gift will spark Wyatt to make a hasty decision. By opening the gift in front of Sally, Wyatt knows that the time has come for him to make a decision. According to She Knows Soaps, he will make a bold move.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Wyatt will ask Sally to marry him. Of course, Sally will be shocked because not only are they not officially a couple, but she has asked him to take it slow. Sally will be stunned when Wyatt tells her that he wants to spend the rest of his life with her. Just a short while ago, he was telling Flo the same thing.

However, Sally may agree to marry Wyatt. She loves him and they were together for a long time before Flo came into the picture. She may also feel more secure that Wyatt is serious about her now that she knows that he wants her to be his wife.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also tease that Wyatt’s mother, Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer), will also get involved in her son’s love life next week. She will encourage her son to dump Sally for Flo again.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.