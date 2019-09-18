Celine Dion Sets Instagram On Fire In Glamorous Off-The-Shoulder Dress

Celine Dion has a new album, Courage, being released on November 15, and has treated fans to new music and the official artwork on her Instagram.

For the album cover, Celine, 51, is wearing a glamorous sparkly dress with one of the straps hanging off her shoulder. She has her head slightly tilted and appears to have her eyes closed. She is standing in front of a fire, its huge flames burning behind her. The dramatic artwork sees her sporting her hair down and wavy, looking very elegant.

Within 17 hours, the post racked up over 200,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“OMG I CAN’T WAIT. AND YOU LOOK SO BEAUTIFUL, MY LOVE!” a passionate user wrote in capital letters.

“Céline PLEASE stop killing us,” another shared, adding multiple flame emoji.

“YOU LOOK BETTER THAN EVER OMG,” a third mentioned.

“OMFD!! I love this cover!!!!” a fourth fan commented.

“You are so beautiful – inside and out – I’m excited for you in this next chapter,” a fifth follower remarked.

Three hours ago, she revealed to her Instagram followers that she has dropped three songs that will be a part of the upcoming release – “Imperfections,” “Lying Down,” and album title track “Courage.”

Back in April, The Inquisitr reported Dion announcing her new album and stating it would be supported by a world tour, which kicks off tonight in Quebec City, Canada.

According to Billboard, Dion has achieved four No. 1 hits – “The Power of Love,” “Because You Loved Me,” “My Heart Will Go On,” and “I’m Your Angel” – on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and a total of 10 Top 10 hits.

Celine lost her husband, Rene Angelil, in 2017 after his battle with throat cancer. She had three children with him – 18-year-old Rene Charles and 8-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy – and admitted to Entertainment Tonight that she hasn’t ruled out dating again but will never find another love like him.

“I have to say that I still feel today I have been, still, the luckiest woman in the world as far as I’m concerned because I have dated the best man in the world – the father of my children,” she revealed.

“Rene is with me all the time. And that’s why I find the courage,” the chart-topper continued.

She recently featured in Harper’s Bazaar’s Icons issue and looked super chic on the cover.

