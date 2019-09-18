2020 Presidential Polls: Elizabeth Warren Surges Into Tie With Joe Biden In Key Early State Of Iowa

Elizabeth Warren’s rise continues, with a new poll showing that the Massachusetts Senator has surged into a statistical tie with frontrunner Joe Biden in the key early state of Iowa.

After lingering behind Biden and Bernie Sanders for much of the early campaigning season, Warren has been riding the momentum of well-received debate performances and targeted messaging into a polling surge. As The Hill noted, a new poll of likely Iowa caucusgoers shows that Warren has jumped into a tie with Biden — and together the two have left the rest of the 2020 hopefuls far behind.

The poll, conducted by Focus on Rural America, found that Biden had the support of 25 percent of likely caucusgoers while Warren was in a statistical tie with 23 percent. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg came in third with 12 percent of the vote, while Bernie Sanders had the support of 9 percent of likely voters.

As the report noted, Warren has been steadily increasing her performance in the poll while Sanders, once in second place, saw his position fall sharply.

“The trend lines look good for Warren, who has grown her support in the last two Focus on Rural America polls, and Biden, who has remained steady since the group’s March 2019 poll,” the report noted.

Other polls ahead of the 2020 Democratic primary have shown a similar trend for Elizabeth Warren. Real Clear Politics, which aggregates all polls, shows a rise for Warren in recent weeks, with her recently overtaking Sanders. Warren was among the first to officially launch her campaign but endured some early stumbles, including a widely criticized DNA test showing that she had Native American heritage, in a counter to Donald Trump’s attacks against her.

During her recent surge, Warren has started to command more attention from President Donald Trump. As The Inquisitr reported, Trump recently got on the defensive after reports surfaced that Warren attracted 20,000 supporters to a rally in New York City.

I wonder what Elizabeth Warren was thinking right here; as the crowd of 20,000+ people rolled into Washington Square Park for her NYC rally. pic.twitter.com/He951l9WYU — Ashlee Marie Preston (@AshleeMPreston) September 17, 2019

Those numbers are similar to what Trump attracts to his rallies, and Warren did it in the president’s backyard, just a few miles from Trump Tower in Manhattan. Trump commented on Warren’s big crowds at his own rally this week, downplaying her appeal.

“Anybody that can’t get people standing in the middle of Manhattan in the most densely populated area of the country — anybody could do that,” Trump said.

Despite the rise from Warren and her improvements in key early voting states like Iowa, Joe Biden remains the frontrunner in national polls, with nearly four months remaining until the first contests.