‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Reveals Bombshell Baby News On Instagram

On Tuesday night, fans watched Chelsea Houska on an all-new episode of Teen Mom 2. She and her husband, Cole DeBoer, are busy living life with their three kids. On Wednesday, Chelsea dropped some bombshell baby news on her Instagram stories.

Chelsea shared a video of the stray cat that showed up to her house a while back. At the time, she thought that perhaps the cat was pregnant, and on Wednesday, she confirmed it.

“Tuna!” Chelsea says as she pets the multicolored cat.

“You guys remember the stray cat that I told you showed up a while ago? Look at how fat she is. She’s going to give birth any day. If anyone wants some kittens let me know,” Chelsea says as she pets Tuna and tells her, “cause you gonna have babies!”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea shared footage of the cat a while back and warned her husband that the random farm cat that showed up was going to be theirs.

The mom of three has been sharing her life on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. Fans have followed her ups and downs over the years since she first appeared on Season 2 of 16 and Pregnant.

On her episode of 16 and Pregnant, Chelsea found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter. The relationship with her oldest daughter’s father, Adam Lind, did not work out. Recently, Chelsea opened up about hearing her dad talk about her past and admitted that it is “hard” for her to hear her dad tell her story. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea’s dad, Randy Houska, opened up about Chelsea’s past on an episode of Losing Randy. Chelsea then took to Twitter to open up about the episode.

“It’s hard to hear my story through my dad’s point of view. I pretend those years never happened, but I still have issues that are a direct result of what I went through back then.”

However, Randy also mentioned that Chelsea has found her “happily ever after.” Chelsea met Cole DeBoer and the two married in 2016. They welcomed their first child together, a son they named Watson, in January 2017. Later that year, they had a second wedding. The following year, they welcomed their daughter Layne. Chelsea actually gave birth to her youngest daughter on her birthday.

Fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 on Tuesday nights and catch up with Chelsea Houska and her family.