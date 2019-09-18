Madonna Kicks Off ‘Madame X’ World Tour: Fans React

On September 17, Madonna kicked off her “Madame X” world tour in New York City at the Howard Gilman Opera House.

The show was originally planned to begin on September 12 but was postponed due to highly specialized production elements, per The Inquisitr.

According to The Daily Star, the “Nothing Really Matters” songstress announced that no phones or cameras will be permitted when entering the venue.

With no live social media reaction during the opening show came a lot of online buzz after the show had ended.

“Ok so the “Madame X” Tour was the best thing I’ve ever seen. Possibly Madonna’s artistic pinnacle. Incredible,” one user tweeted.

“Amazing opening night of #Madonna “Madame X” Tour! Concert,” another shared.

“Madonna’s “Madame X” Tour is the show of the century. I don’t have the pictures to prove it, but I won’t let anyone tell me otherwise,” a third mentioned.

“Rescue Me is on the “Madame X” tour Setlist!!! It was the first interlude #madonna #MadameXTour,” a fourth excited fan wrote.

The tour is in support of her 14th studio album, Madame X, which was released earlier this year.

The set list consists of a lot of songs from the new record which she hasn’t played before as well as her loved greatest hits, per Setlist.fm.

“God Control” “Dark Ballet” “Human Nature” “Express Yourself” (Acapella chorus) “Vogue” “I Don’t Search I Find” “Papa Don’t Preach” (First verse and chorus) “American Life” “Batuka” (Live debut) “Fado Pechincha” (Isabel De Oliveira cover) (First verse) “Killers Who Are Partying” (Live debut) “Crazy” (Live debut) “La Isla Bonita” “Sodade” (Cesária Évora cover) “Medellín” “Extreme Occident” (Live debut) “Rescue Me” “Frozen” “Come Alive” (Live debut) “Future” “Crave” (Live debut, Tracy Young Mix) “Like a Prayer”Encore: “I Rise”

A couple of hours ago, Madonna shared a photo on Instagram of her on stage in a sparkly sheer garment while wearing a dark wavy bob. She thanked her fans for attending the show and mentioned that she’s happy to finally have an audience.

The photo racked up over 51,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“THANK YOU FOR AMAZING NIGHT!!!! I can’t believe I touched your fist on the way out. YOU ARE A TRUE ICON!!!!” one passionate Instagram user commented.

“This show was another level. Outstanding!” another wrote.

The tour will continue in New York and will then visit Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, and Miami Beach during its North American leg, which will end in December this year.

Starting in January next year, the “Living For Love” icon will perform in Lisbon, London, and Paris for the European leg. The tour is scheduled to end in March.

