‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot Is A Go As Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley Sign On To Revival Of The ’90s Sitcom

The new series will revolve around Zack Morris, but Mark-Paul Gosselaar has yet to join the cast.

Saved By the Bell is making a comeback. A reboot of the beloved 1990s teen sitcom will make its debut on NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock, and will feature at least two original cast members, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show’s original stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley will reprise their roles as A.C Slater and Jessie Spano in the sequel series, and insiders say the streaming site is also in talks with other cast members, including original star Mark-Paul Gosselaar, to return.

While Gosselaar has not confirmed his participation in the project, his character Zack Morris will be back either way. The Wrap posted the logline for the new Saved By the Bell series.

“When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state — including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over-privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.”

Clearly a lot has happened since 1993.

Saved By the Bell ran for four seasons on NBC Saturday mornings, from 1989 to 1993, and spawned several TV movies and spinoff shows.

The teen sitcom starred Gosselaar as Zack Morris, Lopez as A.C. Slater, Berkley as Jessie Spano, Dustin Diamond as Screech, Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski, and Dennis Haskins as Principal Belding.

In April, reboot buzz began swirling when four members of the original Saved By the Bell cast — Gosselaar, Thiessen, Lopez, and Berkley—reunited for dinner at a French restaurant.

While the Saved By the Bell reboot is happening, it could be tricky to get Gosselaar to make a return. As The Inquisitr shared earlier this year, Gosselaar said in an interview with THR that he’s “okay with never seeing a reboot ever again.”

The actor added he would consider a reboot “if it was a good product that I felt wouldn’t tarnish the original product.”

But his plate may already be full. Gosselaar is already committed to star in ABC’s Black-ish prequel comedy, Mixed-ish.

The Wrap reported that a person with knowledge of the plans has said they are “still working out deals,” so anything could happen. It would be hard to imagine anyone else playing Zack Morris.

The Saved By the Bell Cast cast previously reunited on The Tonight Show in 2015 for a spoof of the classic comedy series.

Peacock will be available in April 2020.