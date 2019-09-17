‘One Piece’ Episode 902 Reveals Luffy’s Next Victim At Bakura Town

Does Urashima stand a chance against Luffy?

One Piece Episode 902, which is titled “The Yokozuna Appears! The Invincible Urashima Goes After Okiku!,” featured the arrival of Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, and Okiku at Bakura Town. Upon their arrival at the entrance, Luffy shouted Otama’s name, telling her that they came to save her. Okiku immediately covered Luffy’s mouth and told him that everyone at Bakura Town is on the same level as Otama’s kidnappers, Gazelleman and Batman.

The latest episode of One Piece featured Luffy unleashing the power of Conqueror’s Haki for the second time in the Land of Wano. After realizing that they were outsiders, all the samurais at the entrance of Bakura Town started surrounding Luffy, Zoro, and Okiku. However, before they even came close to Komachiyo, Luffy knocked them all out using the power of Conqueror’s Haki.

As they wandered around Bakura Town, Luffy and Zoro asked Okiku how they would be able to find Otama. Okiku said that even if they asked, the people of Bakura Town won’t tell them anything since they are under the influence of Shogun Kurozumi Orochi. Okiku revealed that 20 years ago, the Bakura Town was vibrant and peaceful. However, everything changed when Shogun Orochi and Emperor Kaido became the rulers of the Land of Wano.

The original citizens of Bakura Town, except the merchants, were kicked out by Shogun Orochi’s men and they started occupying any house they like. While they were having conversations, Luffy caught a man flying towards their direction. The man turned out to one of the opponents of Urashima in the ongoing sumo wrestling match at the center of Bakura Town.

One Piece Episode 902 showed Urashima’s real power. Because of his incredible strength, Urashima was very popular at Bakura Town. Urashima doesn’t care whoever is in front of him. He could knock them out with a single strike or easily send them out of the ring.

Luffy, Zoro, and Okiku found where the sumo wrestling match is being held and as expected, Urashima immediately recognized the lady samurai. Urashima told the people that Okiku is his wife. The women at Bakura Town started to become jealous of Okiku, while the men believe that she’s a perfect match for Urashima.

Urashima ordered his men to bring Okiku to him. Luffy and Zoro tried to defend Okiku, but she still ended up being taken by Urashima’s subordinates. Zoro told Luffy to calm down, saying that Okiku is not an ordinary woman. It didn’t take long before Okiku showed her true color. After being insulted by Urashima, Okiku drew out her sword and cut the yokozuna’s topknot.

Urashima got furious by Okiku’s action and decided to kill her. Luckily, before Urashima’s “Far Bank Slap” hit her, Luffy appeared and blocked the attack. As predicted by the previous The Inquisitr article, One Piece Episode 902 featured the clash between Luffy and Urashima. In the final scenes of One Piece Episode 902, Luffy engaged in a sumo wrestling match with Urashima. Despite the enemy’s incredible strength, Luffy isn’t expected to have a hard time obtaining victory against the yokozuna.