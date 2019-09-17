‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: Virginia’s Group, Billed As The Antagonists, Continue To Help People

The Settlers claim that they are working towards helping everyone, many characters disagree with their outward appearances.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 14 (titled “Today and Tomorrow”) of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Virginia’s (Colby Minifie) group, the Settlers (also known as the Pioneers) has blown into town in Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead and seemed to step straight into the shoes left by Logan (Matt Frewer) — who they had also killed. Billed as the antagonist for Season 5, it made sense that Virginia would take over from Logan’s place now that he is gone.

Logan had tried to gain access to the oil fields on Virginia’s behalf and he stated that the Settlers were more dangerous than he was. This looked set to be true once Virginia’s group killed Logan and his supporters in Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead. After his death, the group continues to maintain a hold on the oil fields stating that they are trying to help people by taking it over from the main group, who had been previously working the fields.

Even with the hostile takeover, Virginia has shown that she is reasonable, even if Logan had to die in the process. While Luciana (Danay Garcia) had to stay behind in order to help the Settlers create fuel, she did send the others away with plenty of gas.

In addition, in this week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead, she also helped out Althea (Maggie Grace) and Morgan (Lennie James). As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Althea and Morgan were sneaking into the Settlers’ home base in order to track down Janis, the sister of the newcomer Tom ( Joe Massingill).

Van Redin / AMC

So, it would seem within reason that the Settlers at least punish Althea and Morgan for breaking into their location. However, they sent them home after asking them if they would like to join their group. Althea and Morgan declined the offer of membership and Virginia allowed them to safely leave. As TV Line points out, Virginia also had Morgan’s stick repaired and asked that they tell everyone about their group, rather than keeping them a secret, further perpetuating that they are out to help people.

While the Settlers may seem to be helpful on the surface, there are certain elements that make viewers believe that there is a darker side to this new group. Already, it is known that Virginia will kill in order to advance her group. This was shown when Logan was shot after he became more of a problem to her than help. Two individuals have already escaped this group and appear fearful for their lives as a result of the Settlers. As a result of this, while Virginia may think that she is working towards helping everyone, she might actually be doing more harm than good to those around her in order to achieve this objective.

Of course, viewers will just have to tune into future episodes of Fear the Walking Dead in order to find out how sincere Virginia and her group really are.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 15, titled “Channel 5,” on September 23.