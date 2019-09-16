NFL Rumors: Jalen Ramsey Demands Trade From Jacksonville Jaguars After Sideline Spat With Doug Marrone

Jalen Ramsey had a very public sideline spat with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone on Sunday.

Now, one day later, the All Pro cornerback wants out of Jacksonville.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Monday evening that the Jaguars cornerback had demanded a trade after his team’s loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday dropped the Jaguars to 0-2. It’s not clear if he will get his request, as Schefter noted that the Jaguars are looking at their options but have not committed to trading him.

“The Jaguars have spoken with interested teams, but there is no current plan to trade Ramsey,” Schefter reported.

The trade demand came just a day after cameras caught Ramsey in a heated exchange with Marrone on the sidelines during Sunday’s loss. As Pro Football Talk reported, Marrone downplayed the incident afterward and said he didn’t remember what the spat was about.

“Those things happen,” Marrone said after the game. “They happen all the time.”

The report added that the Jacksonville Jaguars had no plans to discipline Ramsey for the incident.

Jalen Ramsey is not the only player seeking a trade out of what appears to be a difficult situation. As The Inquisitr reported, Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has asked for a trade following the team’s Week 1 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Dolphins had reportedly been in discussions with some teams about Fitzpatrick and were seeking a “firm” first-round pick in return for him.

Reports have indicated that Fitzpatrick is upset with the lack of direction for his place with the team. Though his natural position is at safety, the Dolphins have been experimenting with him at different positions and in Sunday’s 43-0 loss to the New England Patriots he lined up at linebacker and nickel cornerback. Fitzpatrick has struggled outside of his natural position as the team has gotten off to one of the worst starts in recent NFL history.

Loading...

Though the Miami Dolphins have been the league’s worst team through two games, Jalen Ramsey could be leaving a team with little hope this season. Though the Jaguars reached the doorstep of the Super Bowl just two seasons ago and entered last year as darkhorse title contenders, they faltered to a 5-11 record last year and started this season 0-2, losing starting quarterback Nick Foles along the way.

Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey’s agent asked for a trade after Sunday’s loss at Houston, league sources tell @AdamSchefter and @mortreport. The Jaguars have spoken with interested teams, but there is no current plan to trade Ramsey. pic.twitter.com/vdxvkYILAU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 16, 2019

It was not clear yet what the Jacksonville Jaguars could be seeking in return for Jalen Ramsey, or what teams could be interested in trading for him.