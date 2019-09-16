Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katie Blasts Flo That Storm Would Be Ashamed Of Her

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, September 17 reveal that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will reach her breaking point. The youngest sister of the Logan clan will run into her biological niece, Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), but it won’t be a happy reunion.

Initially, Katie was touched when she heard that she had a new family member. Of all the Logan sisters, perhaps Katie shared a closer bond to her brother, Storm Logan (William DeVry). He gave up his life so that she could have his heart when she was awaiting a transplant. When Katie did not want to live because of her brother’s sacrifice, he appeared to her in a dream and encouraged her to live. Therefore, when Katie met Flo it was a special moment for them both. B&B fans will remember that she took her niece’s hand and placed it over her heart.

So, when the truth about Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) came to light, perhaps Katie was affected in a way that the other Logan sisters weren’t. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Katie will confront Flo. Even though Flo wants to make amends, Katie won’t be up for this particular discussion. In fact, she will let Flo know exactly how she feels about her.

Katie will tell Flo that she is no longer welcome to be part of the Logan family. She will rage at the woman who passed off Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) baby as her own and yell at her for ruining so many people’s lives. According to The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Katie will even tell Flo how Storm would feel about her if he had still been alive. B&B fans will remember that Storm was a kind man who did everything for his family. As if this is not enough for Flo to handle, Katie will also tell her that she should just leave Los Angeles.

However, the confrontation won’t only have a negative effect on Flo. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Katie could have a medical crisis afterward. Fans know that she has a history of cardiac arrests and the stress of the confrontation could have been too much for her. The Inquisitr reports that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will rush to be at her side when she tells him that she needs him. When Katie collapses in Bill’s arms, he will panic when he realizes that he could lose her forever

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.