Ric Ocasek Cause Of Death Called Natural Causes, The Cars Legendary Singer And Songwriter Found Dead At 75

Ric Ocasek, one of the most important and successful songwriters to emerge from the 'New Wave' of late 1970s, has died at age 75.

Ric Ocasek, a founding member of the seminal late 1970s and 1980s “new wave” rock band The Cars, was found dead in his $15 million Manhattan townhouse at about 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, September 15, according to a report by WNBC TV News. Ocasek was 75 years old.

His death comes just 17 Months after Ocasek and The Cars were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a ceremony at which the surviving band members paid tribute to the band’s co-founder, Benjamin Orr, who died in October, 2000, at age 53, as The Inquisitr reported. But barely more than a year after receiving that honor, The Cars have lost their other co-founder, who also served as lead singer and chief songwriter on most of the group’s hits.

While the cause of Ocasek’s death has not been released, sources told The New York Post that the iconic Cars frontman passed away due to natural cause.

In addition to his status as one of the most successful and influential songwriters to emerge from the new wave scene — the more pop-oriented wave of bands that followed, and were influenced by, the punk rock movement that peaked in 1977 and 1978 — Ocasek was also notable for his enduring marriage to supermodel Paulina Porizkova, whom he married in 1989. The couple announced their separation in 2018, after nearly 30 years together.

But it was Porizkova who discovered Ocasek unconscious on Sunday in the apartment on 19th Street in New York City’s upscale Gramercy Park district, according to the Post report.

