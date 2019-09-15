Gwen Stefani Shares Hilarious & Nearly Unrecognizable Throwback Of Blake Shelton With A Flowing Mane

It’s not everyday that Gwen Stefani shares a throwback photo for her fans on social media but when she does, it’s always worthwhile.

The Voice coach is wildly popular on Instagram and she boasts a following of more 8.9 million. As her fans know, the singer shares a mix of photos of herself with Blake Shelton, her Las Vegas Show, and the countless other projects that she is working on. Earlier today, the mother of three shared a few photos and videos on her Instagram story including one of her longtime love, Blake Shelton.

In the hilarious throwback post, Shelton appears outside in a parking lot. The country crooner looks years younger in the photo though Stefani does not share exactly how old he is in the snapshot. In the hilarious photo, he wore his long, dark locks down and flowing at his back as well as some serious sideburns. While clad in a navy graphic shirt and a pair of denim jeans, Shelton also rocks a pair of brown cowboy boots with heels.

Blake holds a football in front of him in the shot as he wears a serious look on his face. In the caption of the silly photo, Stefani tags Shelton and notes that he loves football which is very fitting for a football-filled Sunday. Prior to that, Stefani shared a video of herself and Blake from the night before where they were having dinner together with a few others.

She also took the opportunity to share a few photos of her new line at Target, Harajuku Mini, sharing a few sweet images of some kiddos clad in outfits from the line. And as The Inquisitr shared earlier today, Blake caused quite a stir on social media when he too joined in on the promotional fun for the Target line. It all began when Gwen tweeted of a photo of a little girl and boy holding hands while rocking some pieces from the line.

“Super excited have #HarajukuMini back in @Target #hurrygrabit!! #kawaii Gx,” Gwen tweeted for her legion of fans.

Once Shelton caught wind of the tweet, he followed up with one of his own, which grabbed the attention of many of his and Gwen’s followers.

“ohhhhhh @gwenstefani this stuff will be great for our twins!!!!”

So far, the tweet has earned the singer a ton of attention from Twitter with more than 2,900 favorites as well as 400-plus comments. For fans who want to catch more of Blake and Gwen, they can do so by tuning in to the upcoming season of The Voice on NBC.