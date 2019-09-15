Yes, ‘Tall Girl’ Star Ava Michelle Is Actually A Tall Teenager

Tall Girl is a new Netflix Original movie that dropped into the streaming giant’s library just yesterday.
Warning: May contain spoilers for Tall Girl.
For those who haven’t watched the movie yet, it tells the story of a 16-year-old named Jodi (played by Ava Michelle) who struggles with adversity because of her height.
Early on in the movie, Jodi puts emphasis on the fact that she’s six foot, one and a half inches tall. Throughout the film, Jodi struggles to cope with her height as she finds it to be a huge turn off to teenage boys who don’t want to date a girl that is taller than them. More over, nearly every person in the school has a cruel nickname for her. And, they can’t seem to stop asking her “how’s the weather up there?”
Things get a little better for Jodi when an unusually tall foreign exchange student starts attending the school. Unfortunately for Jodi, drama ensues as her pageant queen sister’s warning that foreign exchange students were “chum” and that the girls of the school would turn into “sharks” as they circled him comes true.
After watching the movie, there are a few big questions viewers have about the leading lady. For starters, is Ava Michelle actually a tall teenager or have they done some magic with heels and camera angles to make her look taller then everyone else?
According to Refinery29, the actress is not that different from her character in terms of her age and her height. Just a year older then her character, Ava is 17-years-old. As far as her height is concerned, she’s the exact some height as her character Jodi.
During an exclusive interview with Refinery29, Michelle revealed that the movie was the closest thing she had to a high school experience as she was home schooled. So, she never endured the same challenges her character did because of her height. Being an unusually tall teenager, however, made it easier for the actress to jump into the shoes of Jodi and feel comfortable playing the character.
While Michelle didn’t have a normal high school experience, that didn’t mean she didn’t have her own fair share of bullying because of her size.
In fact, Michelle was a member of Dance Moms for three years. She, however, was bullied by Abby Lee Miller before being cut from the Junior Elite Competition because of her height.
View this post on Instagram
today is the day! wow what a journey this has been… from the first audition in august 2018 to my first movie launching TODAY!!! this has been the most memorable, nerve racking, rewarding, loving, supporting and most insane experience i have ever had. There hasn’t been a day go by to where i don’t feel as if i am in the most epic dream!! I have never met so many talented but also just the most incredible people in my life, then the ones who are apart of this film. Not only does this story hit so close to home, but it has such an impactful message of selflove and self acceptance that all of us need! So honored to be able to tell a story that is bringing awareness to what us tall girls go through, but mainly showing us that we all have insecurities and the best way to deal with them is learning to love ourselves. Huge thank you to the amazing director @nzingbling who believed in me from the beginning and for all of the lessons you have taught me! Thank you to @sam_likes_cake our amazing writer for telling this story in such an incredible way. Thank you to our @nakethamattocks for your endless support. Thank you to our producers @mcgfilm @itsmaryveee @marshketeer for believing in this movie. AND of course the insanely talented cast, that helped make this movie what it is! sorry this was so long, but truly so grateful! GO WATCH TALL GIRL!!!!
When the trailer for Tall Girl first dropped, it was not well-received by the internet. In fact, many criticized Ava’s character Jodi for exaggerating how difficult it was for a girl to be tall. Initially, this was hard for the young actress to deal with as it brought flashbacks to the drama associated with Dance Moms. Being significantly older and having experienced something similar in the past, however, made her more prepared to deal with the criticism.
“I have gotten a little bit of hate since the trailer came out. But I feel like I’m in such a different place now. It doesn’t affect me the way it did when I was younger.”
Michelle also jokingly revealed some of the comments made her feel great as it was the first time in her life she’d be told she wasn’t “tall enough” because some people believed a taller actress should have been cast for the role.
For Netflix subscribers who enjoy rom-coms such as Tall Girl, they can rest easy knowing it is far from the only one in the streaming library. As The Inquisitr previously reported, The Kissing Booth(which has a sequel in the works) was crowned as one of the most re-watched movies in the streaming library last year.
Tall Girl is now available to stream via Netflix.