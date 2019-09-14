Donald Trump Blasts MSBNC Host Joy-Ann Reid In Another Twitter Attack, Says She ‘Has No Talent’

Some noted that the president has frequently lashed out at people of color on his Twitter page.

President Donald Trump lashed out at MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid in a tweet Saturday morning, claiming that the host had no talent and that he had no idea who she was.

In the tweet, which was sent to the president’s 64.3 million followers just after 9 a.m. on Saturday morning, Trump lashed out at the MSBNC host, claiming that he didn’t even know who the television personality was.

“Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid?,” he asked his followers. “Never met her, she knows ZERO about me, has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the ‘it’ factor needed for success in showbiz. Had a bad reputation, and now works for the Comcast/NBC losers making up phony stories about me. Low Ratings. Fake News!”

According to an article published by Mediaite, Trump’s claim that he didn’t know who the MSNBC host was came just hours after Reid guest hosted MSNBC’s All in With Chris Hayes. As the online news outlet noted, Reid criticized the president during several segments on the Friday night broadcast.

In response to the tweet, some noted that in lashing out against Reid, who is black, the president seemed to once again use his Twitter account to call out individuals of color.

You’re despicable. The Racist-in-Chief. Attacking yet another black person. Yet another black woman. Your racism is a disease…#Trump @JoyAnnReid — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) September 14, 2019

In July, the president infamously said in a tweet that several progressive lawmakers who frequently disagree with the president should “go back” to their ancestral countries. The lawmakers, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, are all women of color. They are all U.S. citizens and all but one were born in the United States. Rep. Omar came to the United States from Somalia as a refugee when she was a child and has since become a naturalized citizen.

The president’s tweets about the women sparked condemnation from both Democrats and Republicans, and the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution in the days that followed to officially rebuke the statements, which many deemed to be racist. The president has often denied these racist claims.

Loading...

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Later in July, Trump lashed out at Baltimore, Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings, who is black and is the chairman of the House Committee on Oversight Reform. The president targeted the Democratic lawmaker in a tweet about Rep. Cummings’ Baltimore district, calling it “infested.” Following this attack, some noted a longstanding pattern on the president’s Twitter account. This pattern seemed to indicate the president used similar language when referring to areas with high populations of minority residents.

As The Inquisitr noted in July, Trump likewise lashed out at CNN journalist Don Lemon, who is also black, calling him the “dumbest man on television.”