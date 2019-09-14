Carrie Underwood Has One Condition For An ‘American Idol’ Reunion

Carrie's open to seeing Simon, Paula, and Randy again but only on one condition.

Carrie Underwood is open to the possibility of a big reunion with American Idol‘s original judges – Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, and Paula Abdul – but it turns out she has one condition to seeing the trio all in one place once again. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the country star revealed that she wouldn’t want things to go back to their old dynamic if she were to run into the trio all together on some kind of reunion show.

Admitting she wouldn’t say no to a reunion, she joked of the one thing she’d ask not to happen, “As long as they don’t judge me. I’m down if nobody critiques anything.”

Carrie – who famously won Season 4 of the talent search 14 years ago back in 2005 – made the confession to the outlet after learning that Simon, Randy, and Paula are all set to reunite on Season 1 winner Kelly Clarkson’s brand new talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“An Idol reunion?” the mom of two said. “I see all of those judges. I’ve never seen them together since I was on the show but that’s pretty incredible.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the gang got back together – alongside American Idol Season 1 runner-up Justin Guarini – for an episode of the new NBC series set to air on September 18. Though longtime host Ryan Seacrest was not present, Simon revealed in a recent interview that he checked in with the group via video call.

But when she’s not chatting about the chances of reuniting with the original American Idol crew, Underwood is doing what she does best.

As The Inquisitr also reported this week, the country superstar returned to the stage for the remainder of her “Cry Pretty Tour 360” after taking the summer of from her huge stage show, which will see her touring around North America until October.

She’s been sharing stunning new shots from the stage on social media, with one recent photo giving her millions of followers a good look at her glam new costumes including a sizzling photo of her rocking a pair of tiny black shorts and bedazzled thigh-high boots.

But that’s not the only big thing on Underwood’s mind right now.

In November, she’ll return as the host of the CMA Awards – this time without her longtime co-host Brad Paisley for the first time in more than a decade.

The “Southbound” singer opened up about the huge show in her recent interview with ET, admitting that it was actually her idea to ask Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire to take on hosting duties alongside her for the special ceremony to celebrate the women of country music.

“I’m super excited that the CMA decided that they wanted to take that initiative and have this women-focused CMA Awards, so when we were talking about the dream scenario on how that was all gonna go down, I was like, ‘Oohhh, maybe we can ask them,’ and they said yes which is amazing,” Underwood said of the show, which will air on ABC live from Nashville on November 13.

“So I’m gonna get to hang out, it’s slightly selfish. I just wanna hang out with Reba and Dolly,” Carrie joked. “But we’re gonna do some hosting in there too and it’s gonna be great.”