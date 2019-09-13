Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Wakes Up In A Strange Bed

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, September 16 reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will wake up next to a woman who is not his wife. He will be stunned when he realizes what he has done and regret that he never found his way home the previous evening, per Highlight Hollywood.

Of course, B&B viewers know that Ridge tried to drown his sorrows after a fight.

He and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) had had a huge fallout about Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Brooke had exploded when she found out that Ridge had played a role in Florence Fulton’s (Katrina Bowden) immunity deal. When Ridge had told her that he had made the decision because it was in Thomas’ best interest, Brooke had lost it.

Brooke had told Ridge that Thomas had to pay for his crimes and that he was no longer welcome in her house. She also vowed that she would keep Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) from Thomas. Ridge stormed out of the house as he was furious.

In the meantime, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) had arrived at the Logan Estate wanting to make amends. However, Brooke wasn’t ready for her apologies. She pushed Shauna out of the house and called her a Vegas tramp.

Shauna made her way to the bar where she found Ridge. Of course, the dressmaker was already intoxicated by the time that she arrived. In fact, just prior to her arrival, Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) had just asked the barman, Danny (Keith Carlos), to make sure that Ridge did not drive home. Danny had promised that he would make sure that Ridge was safe.

So, Shauna had sidled up next to Ridge and was soon thanking him his part in Flo’s release. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that it will soon become obvious that Ridge won’t be in a state to go home. Shauna will offer to let him stay at her place overnight.

Danny will help Shauna lug Ridge back to her apartment. However, she will not dream of letting Ridge sleep on the couch. The dressmaker will share her bed with her and when he wakes up he will be confused. The Inquisitr reports that Shauna may take advantage of the situation and let him believe that they slept together. Of course, this would work to her advantage if Ridge believes that he owes her for keeping quiet about their night together.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.