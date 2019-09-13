Wendy Williams Reveals If She’s Tried Dating Apps Since Filing For Divorce From Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams is still seemingly living her best, single girl life.

The Daytime talk show host appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss all things dating, per Hollywood Life. Williams has reportedly been casually dating since filing for divorce from her husband, Kevin Hunter. While she is open to dating and meeting new people, Williams shared with Meyers that she is being selective regarding who she would consider for her next beau.

“He’s got to have grown children,” Williams shared on the late-night show. “I’m not dealing with a five-year-old calling me mommy. Get out of here with that! A freshman in high school needing help with homework? Get out with that!” Oh, and if there are grown children, they should not be living at home.”

“You need to live by yourself,” she said of her future suitor. “So we can hang at your house or my house. There’s no one at my house but me. I turn that key and it’s so refreshing!”

As for finding the “one” for her, Williams shared that she hasn’t tried dating apps like Tinder yet, but wouldn’t be opposed to finding love through the digital world. Williams also shared that, in addition to her dream man having adult children, she would like them to be in her same age range. The 55-year-old media personality shared that she would like to date a man who is also in his 50s or “48 plus.”

Williams also reportedly made it clear that she’s hoping to get married for a second time, and isn’t willing to play the role of a longtime girlfriend.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Williams has had quite the summer this year. She filed for divorce from Hunter back in April after he reportedly fathered a child with his longtime mistress Sharina Hudson. Since then, Williams has been out and about with celebrity friends like Blac Chyna, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and more.

The talk show host has also been romantically linked to a few possible suitors for whom she addressed on her show. Back in June, Williams was seen out and about with designer Marc Tomblin. Williams later confirmed that she and Tomblin had a strictly platonic relationship. She also shared that she was casually dating a man in his 50s, who was later revealed to be a doctor in New York.

Fans of Wendy Williams can learn more about her dating escapades when The Wendy Williams Show returns on September 16.