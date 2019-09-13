Jennifer Lopez Reveals The Surprising Person Who’ll Walk Her Down The Aisle When She Marries Alex Rodriguez

JLo opened up about who will give her away at her and A-Rod's wedding, and it may not be her dad.

It seems as though Jennifer Lopez may not be going the traditional route and having her father walk her down the aisle when she ties the knot with husband-to-be Alex Rodriguez. The star – whom A-Rod popped the question to back in March – opened up about her impending big day in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, where she revealed just who will be on her arm as she walks down the aisle to the athlete.

While speaking to the outlet during a special screening of her new movie Hustlers in Miami, Florida, JLo replied, “Of course,” when asked if her 11-year-old son Max will take on the very important duties.

Max is the star’s only son and, alongside sister Emme, makes up her twins with former husband Marc Anthony.

Lopez didn’t reveal if her dad, David Lopez, would be joining her son when he gives her away at her upcoming wedding to the athlete. However, she has previously hinted at having a very good relationship with her dad.

In a candid 2016 interview with Today, Lopez gushed about her dad – who split from her mom Guadalupe several years ago in 1999 – and how he’s always supported her throughout her life.

“I feel like he’s always been proud, since I was like running track when I was 9 or 10 years old,” she said. “It just didn’t matter to him. He was just proud of me.”

JLo then continued of the words of wisdom he once gave to her, revealing that he said, “I just want you to know of all the people in the world, there’s one person who just loves you and doesn’t want anything from you. You have that in your life.”

“It was just, like, wow…. I have a lot of love in my life,” Lopez then added of her relationship with her dad, who’s also father to her two sisters, Lynda and Leslie Lopez.

But while Lopez didn’t mention her dad potentially walking her down the aisle for her fourth marriage (in addition to Anthony, she was also wed to Ojani Noa between 1997 and 1998 and dancer Cris Judd from 2001 until 2003) in the new interview, she did share a few other vague tidbits from her impending big day while speaking with ET.

The star appeared to deny Rodriguez’s recent hints about their wedding during a morning show appearance. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, he hinted at a possible destination wedding for the duo by teasing that it would be a “long flight” for guests.

“He’s just saying things,” Lopez joked of Rodriguez’s potentially misleading wedding tease.

She then added that she and her husband-to-be are still “talking about it” right now, “but we don’t have any firm plans… and we’re talking about a lot of places [to get married in], but I don’t know yet.”