‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Spoilers: New Lead Spotted Filming Introductory Footage, Teases Reality Steve

The 2020 season of The Bachelor premieres in January and spoiler king Reality Steve says that the early days of filming have just started. ABC won’t officially reveal their pick for this upcoming season until next Tuesday’s pre-taped reunion show airs. However, it seems the chosen guy has just been spotted working with production on creating some introductory footage.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Reality Steve revealed that The Bachelor for the 2020 season will be Peter Weber. The spoiler guru had already said that Peter was picked when the upcoming Bachelor in Paradise reunion show taped. Then, it leaked from there that bringing Weber out to reveal the news was part of that reunion taping.

Now, Reality Steve has shared via Twitter that Peter was spotted at the airport in Los Angeles with a camera crew in tow. Weber was wearing his pilot’s uniform, pulling a bag, as he smiled and posed near the Delta Airlines counters.

Once Weber became a licensed commercial pilot, he started flying for Delta. In fact, in June he shared a photo via his Instagram page showing him with a Delta crew at the Atlanta airport. The Bachelor fans won’t know until next spring whether Peter will continue flying once his search for love ends, but this part of his life will surely be a major focus as viewers are reintroduced to him this winter.

Reality Steve’s spoilers have also already revealed some other filming tidbits. His latest blog post noted that the bachelorettes for Peter’s season of The Bachelor will travel to Los Angeles next week to get ready for filming. Apparently, that first night of introductions will likely happen on Friday, September 20.

The first date will seemingly be on September 22 and a handful of public dates are scheduled in Los Angeles for the last week of September. Filming of the final rose ceremony typically happens in mid-November and additional The Bachelor spoilers will emerge as all of this plays out.

While the women haven’t even made it to Los Angeles yet, Reality Steve’s spoilers have already teased a possible frontrunner. As The Inquisitr recently detailed, one of the ladies the gossip king has pinpointed seems to stand out from the rest. He says that he is pretty confident she’ll get a hometown date and that she may well even get Peter’s final rose or the upcoming Bachelorette gig.

Will Peter Weber find love this winter as The Bachelor? Reality Steve’s spoilers will reveal plenty of juicy details once filming begins, all the way through that final rose ceremony, and fans will be anxious to hear how things progress.