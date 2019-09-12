‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Welcomed Home From Prison In Adorable Instagram Post

The reality star showed off his family in a photo featuring his wife, Lauren Pesce Sorrentio, and fans were elated.

Mike Sorrentino, more commonly known as “The Situation” from Jersey Shore fame, has arrived home following an eight-month stint in federal prison, and he celebrated his release with a an Instagram photo that seemed to depict a happy home.

According to a report from Fox News, Sorrentino served an eight-month sentence in prison after he was convicted on charges of tax evasion.

“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort,” Sorrentino said, per Fox News. “We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations! We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours.”

The Jersey Store star even took to Twitter to celebrate his release, tweeting Thursday about his freedom after spending more than half of a year behind bars.

Fans were happy to see the reality star reunited with his wife, Lauren Pesce Sorrentino, and his dog, Moses.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment!,” one Instagram user commented below the photo. “Congratulations my dude!”

Many fans said it was time for the former prisoner and his wife to have children.

“Welcome home Mike!,” one user wrote, attaching a black heart emoji. “Now it’s time for some little Situations,” the Instagram user wrote, seemingly it was time for the reality start to have a child.

According to the Fox News article, “The Situation” surrendered himself to Otisville Correctional Facility, a prison in New York, following a conviction on charges on tax evasion related to his more than $9 million income. At the time, Fox News said, Sorrentino told a judge that he was overcoming years of abuse of alcohol and drugs.

Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren, took to her own Instagram to share the photo of her, her husband, and dog. In a post that looks nearly identical to the one posted by her husband, she welcomed her husband home from prison with the lyrics to country singer-songwriter Maren Morris’ “The Bones.”

According to a previous report from The Inquisitr, the couple, whose relationship was documented on the show, shared photos of from their wedding earlier this month, leaving fans stunned. Portions of the couple’s wedding were broadcast as part of the a Jersey Shore reboot, called Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The couple’s nuptials were described as “ornate,’ per the previous report.