This Recently Unearthed Pic Of Prince William & Kate Middleton Is Going Viral

Fans of Prince William and Kate Middleton are going crazy of a recently unearthed pic of the pair, per The Mirror. The shot, which shows the couple as newlyweds, has earned thousands of likes and shares for the cutest of reasons. Fans are loving it because they believe that the photo shows the incredible chemistry between the two.

Fans love the fairytale romance of the pair, as well as their story’s relatability as a college sweetheart love story. The two had dated for nearly a decade, when they met as undergraduates at prestigious St. Andrew’s University in Scotland.

After Kate allegedly caught William’s eye at a charity fashion show freshman year, the two first became friends before dating as sophomores. They finally tied the knot in 2011, and the rest is history.

The picture was taken back in 2012, when Prince William and his brother Prince Harry competed in the Audi Polo Challenge charity match near Ascot. It would have been just weeks after their first anniversary.

The Duchess of Cambridge came to the match to cheer her husband and brother-in-law, as the match was supporting Sentebale, a charity set up by Prince Harry to help orphans in the African country of Lesotho.

With her trademark glossy locks and a stunning green dress by Libelula, Kate was clearly having a good time watching the match, especially since her canine companion, Lupo, was there as well.

Her joy was evident when she was awarding Prince William with a prize, and despite the fact that there is no PDA, fans have gone crazy over the chemistry-filled expressions between the two.

“Those eyes tell all. They don’t even have to say a word to each other as their eyes, communicate the intense love, adoration, affection, friendship, trust, respect, and loyalty they both share with each other,” gushed a commenter, before adding a sweet conclusion.

“I wish that all could find such chemistry with their chosen partners. It is an amazing gift and a priceless Blessing.”

“I love seeing you two together! Such love! A true fairy tale!” added another.

“The love between these two……” sighed a third.

Despite the obvious love in their relationship, Kate and William have often refrained from engaging in PDA. Fans were so starved for a public kiss that they went wild after Kate hugged her hubby in her excitement while at the London Olympics.

This is in stark contrast to Prince Harry and his new bride Meghan Markle, who have been rewriting royal rules to allow for more of the sweet gestures, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Though there are no formal rules surrounding a PDA policy, royal expert Myka Meier explained that there are unspoken rules of conduct, per The Inquisitr.

“Senior members of the royal family would likely not be told how to interact or when they can or cannot show PDA and would be trusted to use their better judgment as to when it’s appropriate,” she explained.